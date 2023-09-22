Royals vs. Astros Friday game thread

The Royals will look to duplicate the feat they pulled off last week in Kansas City - take a series from the Astros. Houston has been terrific this year, but have slumped of late, losing series to the A’s and Royals, as well as the Orioles this week.

It gets no easier for them with Cole Ragans on the bump tonight. The lefty has a 2.28 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 59 1⁄ 3 innings over 10 starts with the Royals.

We're back in action tonight with Cole Ragans headed to the mound to take on the Astros.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/MPXaLj21di — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 22, 2023

The roof is closed tonight as Framber Valdez takes the hill. The groundballing lefty has been one of the best pitchers in the American League this year.

Game time is 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.