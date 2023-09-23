Royals vs. Astros Saturday game thread

The Royals can take the series and the season series against the Astros tonight, but they’ll have to do it with Jordan Lyles on the hill tonight. The next home run Lyles gives up will set the single-season club record for home runs allowed, set by Darrell May with 38 in 2004.

Here's how we're lining up behind Jordan Lyles tonight in Houston.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/3CoESCKQlV — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 23, 2023

J.P. France goes for the Astros - he gave up five runs in 4 1⁄3 innings in a no decision against the Royals last week.

Saturday Night Stache.



: 6:10 PM

: Closed

: @ATTSportsNetSW | Spanish: SW2

: 740 AM | Spanish: 93.3 FM pic.twitter.com/ZlG0KWHOPl — Houston Astros (@astros) September 23, 2023

Game time is 6:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.