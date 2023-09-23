 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Astros Saturday game thread

The Royals can take the series tonight.

By Max Rieper
Kansas City Royals v Houston Astros Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Royals can take the series and the season series against the Astros tonight, but they’ll have to do it with Jordan Lyles on the hill tonight. The next home run Lyles gives up will set the single-season club record for home runs allowed, set by Darrell May with 38 in 2004.

J.P. France goes for the Astros - he gave up five runs in 4 1⁄3 innings in a no decision against the Royals last week.

Game time is 6:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

