Royals Rundown: Kansas City Play Spoiler in Houston, First What in 30 Years?

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco have an unexpected guest on the podcast tonight, to talk about another Kansas City Royals sweep. This one came at the Houston Astros’ expense, shrinking their postseason chances MASSIVLEY. Plus, what is the plan for eight Royals down in Arizona? Tune in to find out!

