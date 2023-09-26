Tigers series preview: Farewell, Miguel Cabrera

Miguel Cabrera will play his last week in the big leagues, and Royals pitchers can breathe a sigh of relief. He has terrorized Kansas City in his 21-year big league career that will culminate with induction into Cooperstown someday. No opposing hitter has more hits against the Royals than Cabrera’s 266 hits. He has the seventh-most hits than any hitter against the Royals (46) and the ninth-most home runs (35). The four-time batting champ and two-time MVP will still have three more games to add to that list this week.

Cabrera certainly isn’t the hitter he was at his peak and the Tigers are not the team they were in those days either. This is their seventh consecutive losing season, although like the Royals, they have enjoyed a September spurt, going 13-9 this month. They have played well against the Royals, taking seven of ten from them this year.

Kansas City Royals (54-102) vs. Detroit Tigers (73-83) at Comerica Park, Detroit, MI Royals: 4.17 runs scored/game (25th in MLB), 5.29 runs allowed/game (28th) Tigers: 3.99 runs scored/game (29th in MLB), 4.65 runs allowed/game (19th)

The Tigers have struggled to score runs all year and they have just four hitters with at least 250 plate appearances who have an OPS+ of 100 or better, one of whom - Riley Greene - is out with injury. Kerry Carpenter is fourth among all rookies with 400 plate appearances in wRC+ at 128, and he is one of ten rookies to reach 20 home runs this season. Former #1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson is starting to play up to expectations - since the All-Star break he has the fourth-most home runs in the American League. Javier Báez is dead last among qualified hitters in on-base percentage and wRC+.

As a team, the Tigers have the eighth-lowest walk rate and the seventh-highest strikeout rate. Only four teams have hit fewer home runs and only four teams have stolen fewer bases. They don’t do anything particularly well offensively, but they’re a decent defensive club.

Tigers lineup and bench Starting Lineup PA HR SB BA OBA SLG fWAR Starting Lineup PA HR SB BA OBA SLG fWAR 3B Matt Vierling (R) 503 9 6 .259 .327 .374 0.8 2B Andy Ibáñez (R) 360 11 1 .257 .304 .433 1.3 1B Spencer Torkelson (R) 658 29 3 .232 .312 .441 1.2 RF Kerry Carpenter (L) 433 20 5 .288 .346 .492 2.4 DH Miguel Cabrera (R) 348 3 0 .252 .313 .334 -1.1 LF Akil Baddoo (L) 345 10 12 .213 .297 .351 0.6 SS Javier Báez (R) 532 9 12 .220 .267 .323 0.8 CF Parker Meadows (L) 117 2 7 .212 .325 .333 0.6 C Jake Rogers (R) 353 20 1 .219 .284 .441 2.1 Bench PA HR SB BA OBA SLG fWAR C Carson Kelly (R) 141 2 1 .211 .277 .297 -0.1 IF Zach McKinstry (L) 506 8 16 .230 .302 .347 1.1 IF Andre Lipcius (R) 34 1 0 .250 .294 .375 -0.3 IF Tyler Nevin (R) 103 1 0 .193 .301 .261 -0.5 IF Zack Short (R) 249 7 5 .205 .289 .342 -0.3

The Tigers have done a decent job developing starting pitchers, they just can’t keep them healthy. They acquired Reese Olson from the Brewers in a minor trade in 2021, and he has fared well in his rookie season over his first 20 games. He has given up just five runs in 30 innings over his last five starts with opponents hitting .133/.227/.345 against him. The right-hander has an effective 94-95 mph fastball he mixes with a slider, sinker, and change.

Tarik Skubal missed the first half of the season after surgery for his flexor tendon, but he has been solid since then. He struck out a season-high ten batters in seven shutout innings against the A’s his last time out. The lefty sits at 95-96 with his fastball and has a 50 percent whiff rate on his change up. Lefties are hitting just .125/.167/.200 against him.

Sawyer Gipson-Long was acquired from the Twins last summer for reliever Michael Fulmer. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out 11, allowing just two hits in a start against the Angels, and he has yet to give up more than four hits in a game. He throws primarily a slider and changeup, but opponents are hitting just .125 against his sinker.

Expected pitching matchups Tuesday, September 26 - 5:40 CT ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR Tuesday, September 26 - 5:40 CT ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR RHP Zack Greinke 5.37 4.90 132.1 6.1 1.4 0.8 RHP Reese Olson 4.13 4.13 98.0 8.8 2.9 1.3 Wednesday, September 27 - 5:40 CT ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR TBA LHP Tarik Skubal 2.95 2.14 76.1 11.1 1.7 3.0 Thursday, September 28 - 12:10 CT ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR LHP Cole Ragans 3.31 3.24 89.2 10.5 3.7 2.0 RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long 2.40 2.66 15.0 12.0 3.6 0.5

The Tigers bullpen has a 4.34 ERA, 18th-best in baseball. They don’t strike out a ton of hitters, but they have the second-lowest walk rate with Jason Foley and Tyler Holton each in the top ten best walk rates among relievers. Closer Alex Lange has blown two saves in the last two weeks, making him 25-of-31 in save opportunities. He also has the second-highest walk rate among relievers.

Tigers bullpen Bullpen ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR Bullpen ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR RHP Alex Lange 3.84 4.46 63.1 10.8 6.3 -0.2 RHP Jason Foley 2.69 2.71 67.0 7.3 1.9 1.5 RHP Will Vest 3.18 2.64 45.1 10.5 2.6 1.0 LHP Tyler Holton 2.22 3.59 81.0 8.0 1.9 0.9 RHP Miguel Diaz 0.90 2.16 10.0 11.7 4.5 0.2 RHP Trey Wingenter 6.60 4.32 15.0 12.0 4.2 0.0 RHP Jose Cisnero 5.59 4.77 56.1 1.1 3.8 -0.1 RHP Beau Brieske 3.69 4.14 31.2 7.7 2.8 0.2 RHP Brenan Hanifee 13.5 7.76 2.0 9.0 0.0 0.0

The Royals and Tigers are both playing out the string, but they have some young players that have something to play for, and they each have some momentum going in September. Royals hitters will have a tough challenge going against some promising young starters, but the Tigers bullpen will give the Royals a chance if they fall behind.