Royals winning streak snapped in 6-3 loss to Detroit

Following their off-day to begin the week, the Royals took their seven-game winning streak into Detroit on Tuesday night. Despite a fantastic outing from Zack Greinke in his final road start of the year, Kansas City coughed it up late and lost 6-3.

It was a pretty quiet evening for both offenses. To begin the game, Greinke and right-hander Reece Olson worked with ease through the lineups. Olson, however, was the first one to have a blemish on his box score. In the top of the second, Kansas City broke the scoreless tie on an RBI-single from Nick Pratto.

Greinke’s night came to an end after five shutout innings. Additionally, he allowed just one hit and one walk — setting himself up to grab his first road win since returning to the Royals.

In the top of the sixth, Kansas City gave him some cushion. Bobby Witt Jr led things off with his 10th triple of the year and Salvador Perez drove him home with a single to left.

Anthony Veneziano made his MLB debut in the bottom of the sixth, but it wasn’t the prettiest. Due to a lack of command and costly error from Michael Massey at second, the Tigers tied the game on a two-run double from Spencer Torkelson. The double prevented Greinke from grabbing his second win of the year.

The game fell apart for the Royals when Taylor Clarke entered the game in the eighth. Before the scoreboard could even pop up on Bally Sports, Akil Baddoo demolished a go-ahead home run into the seats in right-center. Seconds later, Parker Meadows crushed a solo shot to right field to make it 4-2. Before the inning concluded, the Tigers added four runs.

Nick Loftin added a run in the top of the ninth for Kansas City, but it wasn’t enough.

The Royals, 54-103, will try and even up the series tomorrow. Jonathan Bowlan takes the mound at 5:40 p.m. CT for his MLB debut.