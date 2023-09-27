Royals Rumblings - News for September 27, 2023

Last night’s loss was Kansas City’s 48th blown-lead loss of 2023, per Jake Eisenberg on the radio broadcast.

Following Anthony Veneziano’s debut out of the ‘pen last night, Jonathan Bowlan will make his Major League debut tonight:

Jonathan Bowlan will open tomorrow for the #Royals. It’ll be his MLB debut. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) September 27, 2023

I’m not ready to let go of the Storm Chasers season, so it’s great that the team released this countdown of the Top 10 plays of 2023:

Orioles legend Brooks Robinson passed away yesterday at the age of 86.

At The Athletic, Zack Meisel profiled the probably-retiring Terry Francona.

The Giants placed old friend Jakob Junis on the injured list with a neck issue.

Adam Wainwright is done pitching, for 2023 and his career. His marvelous game that earned him his 200th win was his last.

The following section is all about PLAYOFFS?!

At FanGraphs, Dan Szymborski tweaks ZiPS to figure out which teams are structurally in the best shape for the postseason. It’s...not the Royals!

Max Scherzer is ramping up efforts to get back to the Rangers rotation for the postseason, assuming they make it.

The Mariners lost four in the row at the same time the Royals swept the Astros* to make the AL West possibly less interesting? Or maybe even more interesting? Seattle and Houston started a head-to-head series last night.

*remember that? What a wild thing that was.

The Phillies are officially in the playoffs thanks to a 10th-inning walkoff over the Pirates, and the Brewers locked up the NL Central.

Elly de la Cruz drove in four runs with two homers in Cincinnati’s win that keeps hope alive in the NL Wild Card race.

The new New Heights episode is going to be a ratings bonanza:

It’s hard to list this newsworthy moment without wading into “politics,” but in the context of all sorts of recent strikes (plus other recent actions like the MLBPA taking minor leaguers under their protections last year), a sitting U.S. president joining a picket line is undeniably worthy of inclusion in a news roundup.

Speaking of labor news: some details are starting to emerge about the WGA’s tentative deal, but the actors are still on strike.

Relatable letter from Ask a Manager: “I’m 25 and don’t want a full-time job.” I’m 35 and still feel that way, and my answer is simply to cobble together four to five part-time jobs instead of having one full-time one. #math

I have never worn Crocs, but these new Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup themed ones might need to be my first pair.

SOTD: Blink-182 - One More Time (you may not be emotionally prepared for this, depending on your age and present state of mind)