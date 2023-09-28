Royals Rundown: Kansas City Roll in September, Plus Postseason Push is Here!

Jacob Milham, Jeremy Greco, and Greg Walker team up for today’s episode! The three discuss the history these 2023 Kansas City Royals are setting in September, but how much will that translate to 2024? Plus, what conclusions can fans take from the Anthony Veneziano and Jonathan Bowlan debuts? Lastly, the AL West race is hitting the final stretch. Who do they pick to face the Minnesota Twins in the postseason? Tune in and find out on today’s episode!

