Royals vs. Tigers resume a suspended game, plus a Thursday day game open thread

The Royals and Tigers will resume their rain-shortened game from last night, with the Royals trailing 4-0 at the beginning of the top of the fifth. Miguel Cabrera hit his 511th career home run to put the Tigers on the board in the second inning. Tyler Nevin hit a three-run home run in the fourth to make it a four-run game. The Royals managed just two hits against Tarik Skubal, who had eight strikeouts over the first four innings.

Jonathan Bowlan and Angel Zerpa each went two innings last night, so they probably won’t be available today, and Matt Quatraro will have to piece together pitching over the last 4-5 innings.

The two teams will play the final game of the series thirty minutes after the conclusion of the resumed game. Cole Ragans is scheduled to face rookie right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long.