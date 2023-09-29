Royals vs. Yankees Friday game thread

The Royals begin their final series of the year, hosting the New York Yankees. The Royals need a sweep to avoid tying or breaking the club record for losses in a season. The Yankees need a sweep to avoid having their most losses in a season since 1992.

Jordan Lyles takes the mound for the Royals tonight. He is still tied with Darrell May’s 2004 record of 38 home runs allowed for most in a single season in club history. Could this be your last chance to see Matt Duffy in a Royals uniform?

Here's how we're taking the field tonight as we match up with the Yankees in the final series of the season.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/vTp5aZyInO — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 29, 2023

The Yankees start Carlos Rodón who has been hurt and ineffective in the first year of a six-year, $162 million deal.

Game time is 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.