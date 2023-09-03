Royals resume unwatchable status, lose 7-3

The one thing we’ve been able to say about the Royals this season is that at least they played quick games.

Of course, they weren’t alone in this; MLB’s pitch clock rule has been a massive boon both for the quality and quantity of the game. Many have complained that they don’t want less baseball, but the way I see it we get the exact same amount of baseball in less time. Which allows all of us to get on with our busy lives.

Of course, today, the Royals played a rare game that actually lasted more than three hours. Did this game need to last more than three hours? Not really. It was pretty much a foregone conclusion the moment Zack Greinke, operating as the Royals bulk man today despite failing to complete even four innings, gave up a three-run home run to Boston rookie Masataka Yoshida in the top of the fourth.

I noted in the game thread that neither of today’s featured pitchers were the aces they had once been, but Chris Sale turned back time a bit and pitched five shutout innings against a mostly helpless Royals offense. Helpless to do anything but foul pitches off and extend the game time, anyway. Sale struck out five, walked two, and gave up two hits. He even refused to come out of the game when Red Sox manager Alex Cora tried to pull him an out shy of completing the fifth inning. He might hate the uniforms, but Sale is obviously a fan of throwback attitudes.

Only Salvador Perez managed two hits in the game. Only Drew Waters, who pinch-hit for Samad Taylor once Sale left the game, and Dairon Blanco reached base twice. Nick Loftin’s ninth-inning double was the only extra-base hit of the game for Kansas City.

Austin Cox was the first man out of the bullpen and managed to give up three runs, two earned, as he tried to make up for Greinke’s lack of innings. Carlos Hernández was the last many out of the bullpen and continued his post-trade deadline decline by allowing another run in his inning of relief. Hernández has now allowed 11 runs, 10 earned, in 10.1 innings while striking out 11 and walking 8 since the Royals failed to trade him at the deadline. It seems instead of ripening into a reliable backend reliever, he has spoiled.

If you’re looking for some good news, James McArthur managed to put together 1.2 perfect innings in relief, including a strikeout. Also, tomorrow is Labor Day and Cole Ragans will take the mound for Kansas City, so that should be worth checking out.

Tomorrow’s game is an afternoon affair due to the holiday. Today’s opponent will go through a bleach cycle and arrive for another three-game set. Rookie Jesse Scholtens will pitch for the White Sox. Game time is 1:10 PM CDT.