Royals vs. Yankees Saturday game thread

The Royals can win their final series of the year by defeating the Yankees tonight. Steven Cruz will be the opener with Alec Marsh the bulk man. Bobby Witt Jr. needs one stolen base to become the third member of the 30/50 club, joining Eric Davis (1987) and Barry Bonds (1990).

Steven Cruz heads to the mound to open tonight as we look to take the series vs. the Yankees.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/htDgjL6Fo1 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 30, 2023

The Yankees activated Frankie Montas from the Injured List today after he had missed the entire season due to injury and is eligible for free agency after the season. I guess he is an option out of the pen?

Game time is 6:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.