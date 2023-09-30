 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Yankees Saturday game thread

Can Bobby go 30/50?

By Max Rieper
New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Royals can win their final series of the year by defeating the Yankees tonight. Steven Cruz will be the opener with Alec Marsh the bulk man. Bobby Witt Jr. needs one stolen base to become the third member of the 30/50 club, joining Eric Davis (1987) and Barry Bonds (1990).

The Yankees activated Frankie Montas from the Injured List today after he had missed the entire season due to injury and is eligible for free agency after the season. I guess he is an option out of the pen?

Game time is 6:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

