Game 139 Thread: White Sox vs. Last Place Royals

The Royals are in last place. That is...I am just stunned about that when the Oakland Athletics exist. Last place??? In Major League Baseball????
I am equal parts furious and numb to the Royals right now, which is a very fun combination. Right now, as I type this, I’m mostly just numb to it. What’s the difference between 95 and 90 and 85 losses at this point? They were never going to be relevant this year anyways.
It’s Cole Ragans day, so maybe the Royals have a chance at winning. We’ll see!
White Sox lineup
Today's #WhiteSox starters in Kansas City: pic.twitter.com/cBpAtwemvt— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 4, 2023
Royals lineup
#Royals lineup vs. Jesse Scholtens:— David Lesky (@DBLesky) September 4, 2023
Garcia SS
Olivares DH
Perez 1B
Melendez LF
Fermin C
Velazquez RF
Massey 2B
Waters CF
Loftin 3B
Ragans P
Loading comments...