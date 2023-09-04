Game 139 Thread: White Sox vs. Last Place Royals

The Royals are in last place. That is...I am just stunned about that when the Oakland Athletics exist. Last place??? In Major League Baseball????

I am equal parts furious and numb to the Royals right now, which is a very fun combination. Right now, as I type this, I’m mostly just numb to it. What’s the difference between 95 and 90 and 85 losses at this point? They were never going to be relevant this year anyways.

It’s Cole Ragans day, so maybe the Royals have a chance at winning. We’ll see!

White Sox lineup

Royals lineup