White Sox series preview: Two teams circling the drain

The White Sox went into this season hoping to return to the playoffs and advance past the opening round for the first time since they won it all in 2005. Instead the season quickly fell apart, costing longtime club executive Ken Williams his job, as well as GM Rick Hahn.

Replacing him is former Royals second baseman Chris Getz, who has vowed to keep former Royals coach Pedro Grifol as his manager for 2024 despite reports of a clubhouse with no rules or accountability, an atmosphere that predated Grifol’s arrival in Chicago.

Chicago White Sox (53-84) vs. Kansas City Royals (42-96) at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO White Sox: 4.10 runs scored/game (25th in MLB), 5.18 runs allowed/game (27th) Royals: 3.99 runs scored/game (28th in MLB), 5.36 runs allowed/game (28th)

The White Sox have been the worst team in baseball since July 1 with a record of 17-36 - even worse than the Royals. They have already traded away many of their best players - Lucas Giolito, Jake Burger, Lance Lynn, Kendall Graveman, Reynaldo Lopez, and Kenyan Middleton were all dealt this summer. What remains is a team with some talented player that have underperformed limping to the finish line.

Luis Robert Jr. has carried the offense all year and should receive some MVP votes, and he’s currently 8th among all position players in fWAR. Eloy Jiménez has been the only other player still in the lineup who has been league average this year. Former Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi has been a disappointment after signing a five-year, $75 million deal. Tim Anderson has been the second-worst qualified hitter in baseball, by wRC+.

The White Sox have the worst walk rate in baseball as a team, and the seventh-highest strikeout rate. Fangraphs ranks them as the second-worst defensive team, and they are second worst at Defensive Runs Saved at -50, with Anderson at a horrific -14.

White Sox lineup and bench Starting Lineup PA HR SB BA OBA SLG fWAR Starting Lineup PA HR SB BA OBA SLG fWAR SS Tim Anderson (R) 446 1 12 .242 .285 .299 -0.5 LF Andrew Benintendi (L) 536 5 13 .273 .336 .370 0.4 CF Luis Robert Jr. (R) 532 35 17 .272 .324 .560 5.2 DH Eloy Jiménez (R) 395 15 0 .280 .324 .451 0.6 3B Yoán Moncada (S) 278 5 1 .250 .295 .377 0.2 1B Andrew Vaughn (R) 518 17 0 .253 .313 .422 0.1 2B Lenyn Sosa (R) 122 5 0 .186 .193 .339 -0.5 RF Oscar Colás (L) 245 4 4 .215 .255 .303 -1.0 C Korey Lee (R) 25 0 0 .045 .160 .045 -0.3 Bench PA HR SB BA OBA SLG fWAR C Yasmani Grandal (S) 379 8 0 .236 .311 .345 -0.1 IF Elvis Andrus (R) 338 5 11 .245 .309 .350 1.1 IF Zach Remillard (R) 134 1 4 .262 .313 .336 0.3 OF Gavin Sheets (L) 268 9 0 .211 .280 .351 -0.5 OF Trayce Thompson (R) 129 6 1 .164 .287 .336 -0.1

Jesse Scholtens is a 29-year old rookie right-hander the White Sox signed as a minor league free agent after he spent several years in the Padres organization. He doesn’t strike out many, but he gave up just one run in 5 1⁄ 3 innings with no walks against the Orioles his last time out. He averages 93 mph on his fastball with a slider and curve.

Dylan Cease regressed this year from the performance that earned him second in Cy Young voting last year. His fastball velocity is down and his curveball has been hammered with opponents hitting .309 against it. He really struggled the last month with an 8.07 ERA over six starts in August with opponents hitting .299/.417/.444 against him. He gave up seven runs in five innings in a loss to the Royals back in May.

Touki Toussant has bounced around since being a first-round pick by the Diamondbacks back in 2014. The White Sox are his fifth organization, and second this year after he was let go by the Guardians. Chicago has given him a chance to start, and he has done well his last two times out, giving up just seven hits and three runs in 10 1⁄ 3 innings. Toussant has a groundball rate of 50 percent, throwing primarily a curve and sinker, to go with a four-seamer and splitter.

Brady Singer was activated today from the paternity list and is scheduled to start on Tuesday after originally having his start pushed back for arm fatigue.

Expected pitching matchups Monday - September 4 - 1:10 CT ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR Monday - September 4 - 1:10 CT ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR RHP Jesse Scholtens 3.97 4.75 70.1 6.0 2.8 0.5 LHP Cole Ragans 3.27 3.00 66.0 10.9 3.4 1.7 Tuesday, September 5 - 6:40 CT ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR RHP Dylan Cease 4.91 3.82 148.1 10.7 4.3 2.9 RHP Brady Singer 5.15 4.05 143.1 7.9 2.8 2.0 Wednesday - September 6 - 6:40 CT ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR RHP Touki Toussant 4.87 5.25 64.2 8.9 6.4 0.1 RHP Jordan Lyles 6.29 5.69 150.1 6.2 2.4 0.1

The White Sox have a 4.82 ERA out of their bullpen, and have traded many of their best arms away. Gregory Santos is the best reliever left, showing one of the best walk rates among all relievers. Aaron Bummer hasn’t pitched as badly as his ERA would indicate, but he has still struggled with control in the middle of a five-year contract and has given up 11 runs and 12 walks in his last 12 2⁄ 3 innings. The White Sox have the highest blown save percentage in all of baseball with 26 blown saves.

White Sox bullpen Bullpen ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR Bullpen ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR RHP Gregory Santos 3.21 2.56 61.2 9.2 2.0 1.5 LHP Aaron Bummer 6.75 3.44 50.2 11.7 5.3 0.8 RHP Jimmy Lambert 5.26 6.21 37.2 9.8 4.8 -0.5 RHP Bryan Shaw 5.90 4.02 29.0 7.1 3.1 0.2 RHP Lane Ramsey 4.05 3.11 13.1 8.1 2.0 0.2 RHP Luis Patiño 5.63 6.13 8.0 10.1 5.6 -0.1 LHP Sammy Peralta 1.93 3.47 9.1 7.7 5.8 0.1 RHP Edgar Navarro 9.45 6.86 6.2 9.5 2.7 -0.1 LHP Tanner Banks 4.97 5.11 50.2 7.5 2.1 -0.1

Both teams have had very disappointing seasons, but the Royals may have had more bright spots than the White Sox. At least they have some young players, who have brought energy at times, although that energy has been noticeably absent this homestand. But the Royals have sunk to the worst record in baseball, and if they want to escape that basement, they need to have a great series against a White Sox team in free-fall.