Royals Rundown: Preston Farr Talks Kansas City Royals Prospects, 2024 Pitching Help

Royals Review contributor Preston Farr joins Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco on today’s podcast! The three focus on Kansas City Royals prospects as the minor-league season comes to a close. Are there any other September call-ups waiting in the wings? Plus, who is standing out in affiliated ball from the 2023 draft class?

The Royals have some big rotation gaps looming in 2024. Preston gives insight into who could help the Royals rotation next season, both from the farm and in free agency. The three also lament a terrible yet intriguing AL Central postseason race! Tune in for a great episode!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at ⁠⁠⁠@hokius⁠⁠⁠, Jacob Milham at ⁠⁠⁠@JacobMilhamKC⁠⁠⁠, and Greg Walker at ⁠⁠⁠@Gregnotcreg⁠⁠⁠. Follow the podcast itself on Twitter at ⁠⁠@RoyalRundownPod⁠⁠.

Want more on the Royals farm system? Check out @royalsminors or Preston’s Patreon at https://patreon.com/RoyalsMinorLeagues.