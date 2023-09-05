Royals Rumblings - News for September 5, 2023

Cole Ragans is still awesome.

“Every time I go out there, I try to give us a chance to win,” Ragans said. “Today, the guys made it pretty easy. They’re unbelievable. The homers, the good at-bats. Even in the beginning, one in the first, one in the second, one in the third, just keep adding on each inning made it a lot easier.”... “In today’s game, guys are throwing hard,” White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn said. “But a lefty throwing 98 [mph] and commanding his stuff, you don’t see that every day.”

The skipper was impressed.

“He came out firing right out of the get-go,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “His stuff has been electric. Today, it looked like he missed some balls arm-side, but ... he is able to reign it back in or use something different. ... As far as he’s concerned, it was more of the same.”

Jaylon Thompson writes that Edward Olivares is rejuvenated after his return to the big leagues.

He credited his work in Triple-A for a renewed approach. He focused on seeing more pitches and it helped him be more selective at the plate. “I tried to talk to (Royals hitting coaches) Keoni (DeRenne) and Zumi (Alec Zumwalt) about my plan and every pitch. That helped me a lot.”

Anne Rogers writes that Kyle Isbel has been hobbled due to a hamstring issue.

“From his history of soft tissue stuff, we’re just trying to be careful,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “It’s very mild. It’s something that he probably could play through, but we’re just trying to be cautious.”

Brady Singer and his wife welcomed a baby boy.

Guardians infielder David Fry becomes the first position player to pitch four innings in a game since 1988.

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias is arrested on domestic violence charges, his second incident.

Shohei Ohtani’s agent says the star will continue to be a two-way player.

The Orioles promote 19-year old shortstop Jackson Holliday to Triple-A.

After a hot month, the Mariners control the post-season destiny.

Who are the best second basemen in baseball?

How much value did the Angels lose going all-in at the trade deadline?

When asked about his injury, Anthony Rendon pretends he doesn’t speak English.

The Nationals’ international scouting director resigns.

How will Cal and Stanford moving to the ACC impact college baseball?

Gus Johnson and Fox Sports had a rough opening weekend in college football.

Could Liverpool be better off without Mo Salah?

How TikTok has transformed the concert experience.

People still want to go to stores, at least Bass Pro Shop.

What should you know before playing Starfield?

Your song of the day is Smash Mouth with Walkin’ on the Sun.