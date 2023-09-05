Royals balk-off AGAIN and win 7-6

After bludgeoning Chicago on Labor Day, the Royals used their bats and luck again for a comeback win 7-6 on Tuesday. The victory marks No. 44 on the year.



It was another rough start for Brady Singer on the bump. Following his six-pitch first inning, Singer was tagged for five runs — including two home runs — to give the White Sox a 5-0 lead. Even worse, the velocity was down. In the ensuing inning, the White Sox added another on a solo shot from Andrew Vaughn.

Kansas City opened its scoring with an RBI-single from MJ Melendez in the bottom of the third.

MJ's two-out knock gets the #Royals on the board in the third inning.



TV: Bally Sports Kansas City



Eventually, the Royals got tired of seeing the White Sox launch the ball out of the yard and started doing it themselves.

In the bottom of the fourth, Nelson Velázquez popped his eighth home run as a Royal into the bullpen in right field. Moments later, Michael Massey took a dip in the fountains with his 11th long ball of the year. In the fifth, Melendez joined the party with his 14th.

You want to love like Nelson, you want to be like Nelson



TV: Bally Sports Kansas City



A Michael Massey mash just made this a three-run ballgame.



TV: Bally Sports Kansas City



MJ deposits one in the corner! His 14th of the season!#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/csqNkJ1puU — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 6, 2023

Singer turned things over to Angel Zerpa who did a good job of keeping the game tight in the sixth, seventh and eighth. The young lefty punched out four and allowed no runs in his three frames. Jackson Kowar tossed a perfect ninth to give Kansas City a chance to walk it off.

Down to their final three outs, the Royals began to rally. With runners at the corners and one out, Bobby Witt Jr ripped an RBI-double to tie the game. After Salvador Perez lined out and Melendez was intentionally walked, Edward Olivares came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Gregory Santos balked and gave the Royals their second balk-off win of the year.

BOBBY TIES IT!

Six-run deficit = ERASED.







A BALK-OFF WIN FOR THE #ROYALS!

Kansas City, 44-96, will go for a series sweep tomorrow. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. CT.