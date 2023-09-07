Royals Rundown: Massey v Loftin, Ragans Wins Kansas City Royals Trade Deadline

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco bring you all things Kansas City Royals ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs opener! The two discuss Cole Ragans winning AL Pitcher of the Month and how outside help took him to a new level. Plus, both hosts have different opinions on Massey’s long-term fit in Kansas City. What are their thoughts?

Lastly, Jacob locks in his Opening Day 2024 outfield and Jeremy dishes on one player that needs to leave Kansas City NOW. Tune in!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at ⁠⁠⁠⁠@hokius⁠⁠⁠⁠, Jacob Milham at ⁠⁠⁠⁠@JacobMilhamKC⁠⁠⁠⁠, and Greg Walker at ⁠⁠⁠⁠@Gregnotcreg⁠⁠⁠⁠. Follow the podcast itself on Twitter at ⁠⁠⁠@RoyalRundownPod⁠⁠⁠.

Want more on the Royals farm system? Check out ⁠@royalsminors⁠ or Preston’s Patreon at ⁠https://patreon.com/RoyalsMinorLeagues⁠.