OT: 2023 NFL season open thread

The Royals take a night off to give the full spotlight to their parking lot neighbors, the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, as they open up the 2023 NFL season against the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs are the defending champs, and are still one of the top contenders. However there are some doubts now after some pieces have departed, top defensive player Chris Jones is holding out for a new contract, and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is suffering from a knee injury that may keep him out for today’s game.

I thought we could have an open thread to discuss the National Football League.

1. What is your prediction for the Chiefs?

2. What is your Super Bowl matchup prediction? (and if you really want, give us all the playoff teams)

3. Any fantasy football sleepers? (this would have been more useful before my draft last night where Yahoo! graded my performance with a “D-”)

4. What’s the best football movie?

And of course, use this thread to discuss tonight’s Chiefs game!