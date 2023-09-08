Royals vs. Blue Jays Friday game thread

The Royals head north to face the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend, a team they haven’t seen since the first week of the season. The Jays would easily be in first place in the AL Central, and would be half a game back in the NL Central, but find themselves 11.5 games back of the Orioles in the AL East and clinging to the final Wild Card spot. Guess moved the city closer to the central part of North America!

Nick Pratto was activated today, but he’s not in the starting lineup against a lefty. Collin Snider gets the start, presumably in an opener role. Austin Cox seems the most likely to be the bulk guy tonight.

Here's how we're taking the field in Toronto as Collin Snider heads to the mound to open the series vs. the Blue Jays.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/09Xj1M9E9H — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 8, 2023

Toronto gets infielder Bo Bichette back from injury. Yusei Kikuchi has allowed 20 runs in 24 2⁄3 innings in his career against the Royals, although he gave just one run in five innings back in April in Kansas City.

Game time is 6:07 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.