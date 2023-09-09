Royals vs. Blue Jays Saturday game thread

The Royals will try to even the series this afternoon against the Blue Jays with James McArthur slated to take the ball. Zack Greinke is expected to be the “bulk guy” today.

Here's how we're taking the field this afternoon in Toronto as we look to even the series.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/OodOzcly1N — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 9, 2023

Kevin Gausman goes for the Blue Jays, with the second-best strikeout rate among starters. He has a groundball rate of 42 percent and one of the lowest home run rates among qualified pitchers, relying heavily on a splitter and slider.

Game time is at 2:07 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.