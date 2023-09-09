 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Blue Jays Saturday game thread

It’s James McArthur day!

By Max Rieper
Detroit Tigers v. Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Royals will try to even the series this afternoon against the Blue Jays with James McArthur slated to take the ball. Zack Greinke is expected to be the “bulk guy” today.

Kevin Gausman goes for the Blue Jays, with the second-best strikeout rate among starters. He has a groundball rate of 42 percent and one of the lowest home run rates among qualified pitchers, relying heavily on a splitter and slider.

Game time is at 2:07 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

