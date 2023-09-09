Springer’s bat, Gausman’s pitching too much for overmatched Royals

George Springer smacked two home runs and drove in four and Kevin Gausman allowed just two hits over eight innings in a 5-1 Blue Jays win Saturday afternoon.

Royals opener James McArthur cruised through his two innings as opener, retiring all six hitters, five on ground outs, including a terrific barehand play by Bobby Witt Jr.

Zack Greinke came in after that, and after a 1-2-3 third inning, gave up a solo home run to George Springer in the fourth to put the Jays on the board. The Royals got that run back in the fifth when Edward Olivares hit a solo home run, his tenth of the year, and fourth since getting recalled from Omaha last week.

Olivares ties the ball game!

Springer did more damage to Greinke with a two-run single in the fifth to put the Jays on top 3-1. In the sixth, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led off with a single, then after a Cavan Biggio double, Vlad was able to score with a nifty slide to evade a tag by Salvador Perez. Greinke exited after just 3 2/3 innings with 6 hits and 4 runs allowed with 4 strikeouts and 1 walk.

Angel Zerpa was able to get out of the sixth without any further damage, but gave up a solo home run to Springer in the seventh, giving him 4 RBI on the day. Meanwhile, Kevin Gausman absolutely carved up the Royals lineup all day, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out ten. Nick Pratto took the collar with an 0-for-3 day with three strikeouts. Jordan Hicks pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to preserve the win for the Jays.

The Royals fall to 44-99 and can hit the century mark in losses tomorrow afternoon if they are unable to avoid the sweep.