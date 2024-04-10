Spencer shelled, Seth stymies ‘Stros, series secured 11-2

The Kansas City Royals took a big lead early on over the Houston Astros tonight and did not let up as they secured a series victory with an 11-2 win. I was unable to watch most of this game as I was recording a podcast on my primary computer and my backup computer was being absurdly slow, but I tried my best to follow along.

Spencer Arrighetti started for Houston tonight in his big league debut. He cruised through two fairly uneventful innings before the Royals figured him out. The third inning went as follows: single, stolen base, lineout, walk, 2 RBI double, single, walk, 2 RBI single, RBI single, stolen base, 2 RBI double, K, popout. The Royals sent ten batters to the plate in the inning and seven of them came around to score. The Astros left Arrighetti out there to wear it — welcome to the show, kid.

I’m so used to college baseball, where a seven run lead can evaporate in an instant, that it felt weird how uneventful the rest of the game was. The Astros answered with a couple runs in the top of the fourth but never seriously threatened after that. Seth Lugo put together yet another quality start, continuing to not miss bats but keeping the ball on the ground and limiting damage. The bullpen was effective in mop-up duty with Angel Zerpa, Jordan Lyles, and Matt Sauer combining for three scoreless innings while allowing just three baserunners.

After the third inning, the Royals managed to scratch across another four runs to pad the lead. Vinnie Pasquantino finally got off the schneid with his first homer of the season in the fourth inning as part of his biggest game of the year so far. The bottom of the order picked up for Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. going 0-fer, with each of the 5-9 spots in the lineup reaching base multiple times.

By the seventh inning, with the Royals up 9-2, both teams started bringing in their bench players. The Royals emptied their bench with Nick Loftin, Freddy Fermin, Dairon Blanco, and Garrett Hampson all getting a plate appearance in this game. Sauer, making just his third appearance of the season, pitched the ninth inning to finish out an 11-2 Royals victory.

Some nuggets:

Seth Lugo became the 11th Royals pitcher since 2010 to start a season with at least three quality starts, with the most recent being Danny Duffy’s three quality starts to begin the 2021 season. Jason Vargas has the longest streak in that time frame when he began the 2014 season with five quality starts.

Tonight the Royals won their eighth game of the season, their second series, and their sixth consecutive game, while scoring double digit runs for the third time. The dates in 2023 when the Royals accomplished each of those things, respectively: May 3, May 11, August 3, May 4.

Since blowing a ninth-inning lead in Baltimore on April 3, the bullpen has pitched 19.1 consecutive scoreless innings.

The win improves the Royals to 8-4 on the young season, just a game behind the Cleveland Guardians in the division. The Royals will go for the sweep tomorrow afternoon in Kansas City.

Seth Lugo: 6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 0 HR

Spencer Arrighetti: 3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, 0 HR

Vinnie Pasquantino: 3-3, 2B, HR, BB, 2R, 5 RBI

Yainer Diaz: 2-3, 2B, BB, R, RBI