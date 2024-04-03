Game Six: Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles

The Kings of Kansas City will take on the Birds of Baltimore this afternoon at Camden Yards in the rubber match of this three-game set. After dropping the opener, Alec Marsh put together a lovely start last night to even up the series. With heavy rain in the area, this game seems very likely to be at least delayed.

Cole Ragans will take the bump for the Royals. He was sharp on Opening Day against Minnesota last week, striking out nine and allowing two runs over six innings. He made a couple appearances against Baltimore as a member of the Texas Rangers last year, allowing a run across 2.2 innings of relief.

The Orioles will counter with their ace, Corbin Burnes. Baltimore’s prized offseason acquisition did not disappoint on Opening Day, allowing a solo homer to Mike Trout and absolutely nothing else while striking out 11 over six innings. He last faced Kansas City on May 12 last year, tossing six shutout innings while striking out seven. Kansas City’s offense will have their work cut out for them.

First Pitch: 12:05 pm CDT

Note: the game is officially in a weather delay, updates will be provided as they become available.

Royals lineup

Here's how we're taking the field behind Cole Ragans in the deciding game of our series against the Orioles. pic.twitter.com/90R8cYFOfR — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 3, 2024

Orioles lineup