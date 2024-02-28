 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spring Training Game Seven: Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

The Royals are in Peoria today.

By Greg Walker
/ new
Kansas City Royals Photo Day Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Battle of Grass Creek comes to Peoria today as the Royals and Mariners will square off in the desert. Though this clash takes place 737 miles away, the residents of the small Wyoming town will surely be locked in to see which side of this historic rivalry prevails.

Brady Singer and Chris Stratton will make their spring debuts.

First Pitch: 2:10 pm CST

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...