Spring Training Game Seven: Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

The Battle of Grass Creek comes to Peoria today as the Royals and Mariners will square off in the desert. Though this clash takes place 737 miles away, the residents of the small Wyoming town will surely be locked in to see which side of this historic rivalry prevails.

Brady Singer and Chris Stratton will make their spring debuts.

First Pitch: 2:10 pm CST

Brady Singer heads to the mound this afternoon as we travel to Peoria to take on the Mariners. pic.twitter.com/eozlkicHEN — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 28, 2024