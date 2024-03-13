Spring Training Game Nineteen: Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, California will travel to Surprise today to take on the Kansas City Royals. With both teams at 11-7, they’ll be looking for a victory today to keep up with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies in the Cactus League race.

Daniel Lynch IV will make his fifth appearance of the spring to start today’s game. Ahead of what figures to be a make-or-break year for the lefty, he will almost certainly claim the team lead in spring innings today.

This game will be televised on Bally Sports Kansas City.

First pitch: 3:05 pm CDT

We're back in Surprise with Daniel Lynch IV headed to the mound as we take on the Angels this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/DhJ5yGybW7 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 13, 2024