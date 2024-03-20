 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Training Game Twenty Five: Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals

You know what’s better than twenty four?

By Greg Walker
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago Cubs at Kansas City Royals Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals take on the Los Angeles California Angels of Anaheim California tonight in Surprise. The Royals have lost four straight games and seven of their last nine, putting their Cactus League title hopes in serious jeopardy. One of those wins came against this same Angels team a week ago today. Just like last week, this game will be televised on Bally Sports Kansas City.

First pitch: 8:05pm CDT

