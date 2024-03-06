Spring Training Game Thirteen: Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals

One week after the first skirmish in this year’s Battle of Grass Creek, the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals will clash once again, this time in Surprise. The Royals won the first meeting 9-7, contributing to Seattle’s Cactus League worst 1-9 showing thus far in Spring Training.
First Pitch: 2:05 pm CST
Here's how we're taking the field behind Angel Zerpa this afternoon against the Mariners in Surprise. pic.twitter.com/Oaf9mM8iRH— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 6, 2024
#Royals pitching plan today vs Mariners. John McMillon slated for an inning. pic.twitter.com/Z40FUoHDdM— Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) March 6, 2024
