Spring Training Game Thirteen: Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals

A win and a Dodgers loss would vault the Royals to the top of the Cactus League standings.

By Greg Walker
Kansas City Royals Photo Day Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

One week after the first skirmish in this year’s Battle of Grass Creek, the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals will clash once again, this time in Surprise. The Royals won the first meeting 9-7, contributing to Seattle’s Cactus League worst 1-9 showing thus far in Spring Training.

First Pitch: 2:05 pm CST

