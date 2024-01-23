Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton, and Joe Mauer elected to Hall of Fame

The Baseball Hall of Fame announced this evening that writers have elected Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton, and Joe Mauer to be inducted along with former manager Jim Leyeland this summer. Former Royals outfielder Carlos Beltrán improved his vote total from 46.5 percent to 57.1 percent, but still fell short of the 75 percent threshold required.

Reliever Billy Wagner fell just five votes short of election, while slugger Gary Sheffield received just 63.9 percent of the vote on his final try. Alex Rodriguez continues to fare poorly in voting due to a year-long suspension for PEDs, and was unable to improve on his vote total from a year ago. Former Royals pitcher James Shields received zero votes, and will drop off the ballot after not receiving the required five percent of votes to stay on.

Beltré was considered the best defensive third baseman of his era with five Gold Gloves. He finished his career with 3,166 hits and 477 home runs and a line of .286/.339/.480. In 21-year career with the Dodgers, Mariner, Red Sox, and Rangers. He was a four-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger winner.

Helton played his entire career with the Colorado Rockies, collecting 2,519 hits and 369 home runs in 17 seasons. He is a lifetime .316/.414/.539, a five-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner, and four-time Silver Slugger winner. He enjoyed a monster season in 2000, leading the league in hits, doubles, RBI, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage with a line of .372/.463/.698.

Mauer spent his entire fifteen-year career with his hometown Minnesota Twins. He is the only catcher ever to win three batting titles, and he was named 2009 MVP with a line of .365/.444/.587, leading the league in all three categories. His .306 career batting average is tied for the sixth highest among catchers with at least 3,000 plate appearances, and his .388 on-base percentage is tied for third.

Carlos Beltrán is a nine-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glover with 2,725 hits, 435 home runs, and 312 steals in his career, but his legacy was tarnished by his involvement with the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017. He will be on next year’s ballot with first-timers Ichiro Suzuki, C.C. Sabathia, Felix Hernandez, and former Royals infielder Ben Zobrist.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be July 21 in Cooperstown, New York.