Royals Rundown: Aliens & ranking Royals relievers in ‘24

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco come at you with plenty of Kansas City Royals updates. Where does the stadium tax stand following Frank White’s veto? Who has the Royals agreed to contracts with for next year, and who is missing? Plus, we continue setting the depth chart for the Royals. This week, we look at the top 15 relievers in the organization ahead of 2024.

