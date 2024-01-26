Royals Rumblings - News for January 26, 2024

Jared Perkins at Farm to Fountains considers the trade market for closers, which could include Boston’s Kanley Jansen.

It’s also hard to see Jansen being a fit, but for a team that just spent $105 million this offseason, they might be willing to take on a salary dump. Jansen is still in the 90th percentile in fastball extension and 73rd percentile in fastball velocity. So the stuff is still there, but I am sure the thought of taking on a 36-year-old reliever for $16 million doesn’t excite Royals fans as much, especially when you think of where that money could be spent elsewhere.

The Negro League Baseball Museum will be free for all of February, thanks to the Royals.

“We are excited to help Kansas Citians learn about the incredible story of the Negro Leagues,” Luis Maes, Royals Vice President of Community Impact, said in a news release. “It’s a story about baseball as well as American history and our struggles and progress in civil rights. The NLBM is the only museum in the world dedicated to bringing this incredible story to life and we are fortunate to have it in our backyard.”

Rudy Ropp at Pitcher List looks at top Royals fantasy baseball prospects.

If you like to dream on upside, then Charles is your guy in the Royals’ system. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound shortstop is an elite athlete with plus raw power and speed, but boy is he raw. Charles caught fire last summer and was batting .300 with 2 homers in his first 80 at-bats in Low-A, but he tailed off by hitting .199 with 1 homer over his final 47 games. Charles was a two-way player in high school, so he just needs reps to see how his shaky hit tool will develop.

Former Royals infielder Matt Duffy signs a minor league deal with Texas.

Charlie Keegan at KSHB looks at how the proposed stadium sales tax compares to other stadium projects.

North Kansas City considers other options for the proposed stadium site.

Trey Mancini signs a minor league deal with the Marlins.

The Angels are interested in Joey Votto.

Arizona signs Joc Pederson to a one-year, $9.5 million deal.

The Rangers sign reliever David Robertson to a one-year deal.

The Orioles have interest in free agent Michael Lorenzen.

Jeff Passan at ESPN Insider writes about how the rest of the free agent market might play out.

Japanese star Roki Sasaki withdraws from the union to gain leverage against his team.

The A’s get a chilly reception at a reception in Las Vegas.

The next five Hall of Fame ballots are stacked.

What does Shohei Ohtani have to do to secure a spot in the Hall of Fame?

The Falcons hire Raheem Morris to coach their team, leaving Bill Belichick without a job.

The Kansas City Current will open their new stadium on March 16 in a nationally-televised game.

The X-Men are trying to solve the Beast problem.

How the lion ant is disrupting the ecosystem in Kenya.

A court case will decide who invented the butter chicken.

Your song of the day is Black Crowes with Remedy.