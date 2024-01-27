Weekend Rumblings - News for January 27, 2024

Anne Rogers writes about the Royals’ depth at shortstop.

The only question is how far Witt can go. In his second season in the Majors, the 23-year-old hit 30 home runs and stole 49 bases, becoming the first Royal in franchise history to notch a 30-30 season. He hit 28 doubles, smacked 11 triples and posted a 120 OPS+, a 115 wRC+ and 5.7 fWAR. All that led to a seventh-place finish in American League MVP voting, a notable achievement for anyone, but especially a player on a 106-loss team. Defensively, as noted above, Witt took a huge step forward last year. What comes next? My colleague Paul Casella did an excellent write-up earlier this month about the history Witt will be chasing in 2024. One thing Witt will look to improve is the start of his season. He had a .664 OPS in the first 48 games of the season (through May 22), but then he made an adjustment and was productive the rest of the way.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown reacts to a report the Royals are looking to trade for a closer.

So now we’re looking to the trade market. I’ve written this so many times, but it’s hard to know who is available in a trade because it’s not like there’s a list. That said, we can generally have some ideas. David Bednar of the Pirates has been in the rumors for years and they did just sign Aroldis Chapman, but I just don’t think that checks out for me. Maybe the Diamondbacks would move Paul Sewald if they think another of their relievers can step up, but that doesn’t really check out for me either, at least not for the Royals. The Braves have been super active and Raisel Iglesias is pretty expensive, so maybe that’s a spot they trim? I’m grasping here.

The Church of the Resurrection announced plans to expand, which could throw a wrench into the Royals’ stadium plans on the KC Star printing press site.

A Jackie Robinson statue in Wichita is stolen, generating outrage.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman wonders if Freddy Fermin is poised for a big season.

The brother of former Royals outfielder Jarrod Dyson is charged with murder.

The Rangers re-sign outfielder Travis Jankowski to a one-year deal.

Michael Baumann at Fangraphs profiles free agent Matt Chapman.

Reliever Ryne Stanek is drawing interest from the Red Sox and Cubs.

The White Sox have a high asking price for Dylan Cease.

A look at the top unsigned free agent starting pitchers.

ESPN Insider has way-to-early projections for this year’s All-Star Game.

What are some takeaways from this year’s Hall of Fame vote?

Dr. James Andrews, a renowned orthopaedic surgeon for pitchers, has retired.

Matt Kinzer is the only person to play for both the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions.

Luke Doncic drops 73 points, fourth-most in a game in NBA history.

Former WWE boss Vince McMahon is being sued for sexual misconduct.

How much caffeine is too much?

Yelp lists its top 100 restaurants for 2024.

Warner Bros Discovery plans to double down on DC, Game of Thrones and its other franchises.

Your song of the day is Heart with Barracuda.