Royals Rumblings - News for January 29, 2024

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains reacts to the Adam Frazier signing.

There’s no such thing as a bad one-year contract. There’s especially no such thing as a bad one-year contract when it costs just $2 million (with a $2.5 million buyout on a mutual option for 2025). While it’s entirely possible Frazier is an upgrade at second, it feels incremental at best. If this is about creating competition and pushing someone like Massey while also taking a bit of pressure off by opening the year with him as an everyday player…why not? I wasn’t enamored with what I saw from Massey at the plate last year. I’m far from convinced he’s an everyday player. It’s a good idea for the Royals to bring in competition for the spot. Maybe they’ll end up with a platoon of Hampson and Frazier at the keystone while Massey is back in Triple-A to further refine his work at the plate.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter has three questions about the Frazier signing.

With the Frazier addition, it is possible that either Massey, Loftin or perhaps Samad Taylor, who received inconsistent playing time at the Majors last year, could be on their way out of Kansas City. While all three have shown glimpses of being a long-term solution at the keystone position for the Royals, they are still unproven, though Loftin and Taylor haven’t been given much of an opportunity. None of the three will merit much in a trade by themselves. However, what if the Royals were able to throw in MJ Melendez in such a deal? The Royals have a similar logjam in the outfield after the signing of Hunter Renfroe. While they eventually traded away Edward Olivares to clear some space, the Royals have decisions to make on not just Melendez, but Drew Waters, Nelson Velazquez, and Dairon Blanco.

Blake Mitchell is the only Royals prospect on MLB Pipeline’s top 100 list, coming in at #94.

94. Blake Mitchell, C (ETA: 2027) Kansas City took Mitchell eighth overall last July, in part because they could agree to a below-slot bonus that helped add depth to its Draft class. But despite the track record of high-school catchers, Mitchell remains a stellar prospect in his own right with above-average power, double-plus arm strength and the potential to be a solid defender behind the dish.

Trey Donovan at Farm to Fountain looks at the Royals’ starting pitching depth.

Dave Helling writes that there are still too many questions with the stadium sales tax proposal.

What might a Community Benefits Agreement look like with a stadium deal?

