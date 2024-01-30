Royals Rally to be held Saturday at Kauffman Stadium

For the second year in a row, Kauffman Stadium will be the site of “Royals Rally”, a chance for fans to meet players, buy merchandise, and get excited for the 2024 season. The event will take place this Saturday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. with general admission tickets available for $25 (VIP tickets are sold out). Because of limited capacity at the stadium, tickets will be for timed entry with a two-hour period.

The General Admission ticket includes access to one player autograph session per two hour period, a roundtable discussion with players, coaches, and staff, discounts to the team store, and access to concessions and drinks. Kids under age 5 are free, and parking is also free.

Players scheduled to attend include stars like Salvador Perez, Vinnie Pasquantino, and Bobby Witt Jr., as well as new Royals Nick Anderson, Hunter Renfroe, Will Smith, Chris Stratton, Michael Wacha, and Kyle Wright. Other players scheduled to appear include Kris Bubic, Kyle Isbel, Alec Marsh, Michael Massey, James McArthur, MJ Melendez, Cole Ragans, Brady Singer, and Drew Waters. General manager J.J. Picollo, manager Matt Quatraro, and director of hitting performance Alec Zumwalt will also appear as well as former Royals players Jaime Bluma, Al Fitzmorris, Alex Gordon, and Dennis Leonard.

We're one week away from Royals Rally!



Get your tickets now: https://t.co/1F2QnCSHqV pic.twitter.com/xdfZOFsvmY — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 27, 2024

You can see a complete schedule of events here. The Royals used to host a FanFest at Bartle Hall downtown, but canceled it in 2021 and 2022 over COVID concerns, and elected to move the event to Kauffman Stadium in 2023.

Will you be attending Royals Rally?