Royals trade Samad Taylor to the Mariners for cash considerations

The Royals have traded infielder Samad Taylor to the Mariners for cash considerations. The move opens up a 40-man roster spot for Adam Frazier, who signed a one-year deal with the team.

Taylor appeared in 31 games for the Royals last year, hitting .200/.279/.267 with eight steals in eight tries. He notably hit a game-winning walk-off hit in his Major League debut on June 17 against the Angels. The 25 year-old can play second base or the outfield, but was made expendable by the signing of Frazier. Taylor was originally acquired from the Blue Jays in the summer of 2022 with pitcher Max Castillo in exchange for Whit Merrifield. Castillo was designated for assignment earlier this off-season.

The move leaves Frazier, Michael Massey, Garrett Hampson, and Nick Loftin as candidates to get playing time at second base. Frazier is an eight-year veteran and former All-Star, but who excels at putting the ball in play and has been a solid defender through most of his career. The 31-year-old left-handed hitter batted .240/.300/.396/.696 with 13 home runs last year for the Orioles, and his defensive metrics declined significantly. He’ll be paid $2 million this year with an $8.5 million mutual option and $2.5 million buyout.