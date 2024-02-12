Royals Rumblings - News for February 12, 2024

David Lesky at Inside the Crown looks at the rotation depth.

I want to get into this just a little bit more because I’m sort of fascinated how the Royals will handle their starting pitching this year. Other than Jordan Lyles, they don’t have a pitcher who has thrown more than 160 innings since 2017 when Michael Wacha threw 165.2. Seth Lugo hit a career-high last year with 146.1. Brady Singer got to his career-high of 159.2 last season. Cole Ragans has never surpassed 100 in the big leagues. Those are the starting five out of the gates as of right now. I think it’s safe to say that even if we didn’t know teams need more than five starters, we know the Royals would need more than five starters. They can absolutely hope that these five combine for 162 starts and put up 950 innings or whatever magical number they’d like to chase, but I’m going to burst your bubble on February 9 and tell you it’s not happening. So who else is there? I think the number six starter, as of right now, is Daniel Lynch IV. I know I’m repeating myself, but Lynch was probably the number four starter heading into spring training last year. Now he’s the number six. They also have Alec Marsh. They also have Angel Zerpa. They also have Anthony Veneziano. They also have Jonathan Bowlan.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes that projections are underrating Michael Wacha.

Wacha probably can’t rely on his four-seamer and his changeup to carry him as much in 2024 as it did last year in San Diego. On the other hand, the sinker-changeup and four-seamer-cutter pairings (to go along with that curve which gives him a breaking offering to mix things up against hitters) could help Wacha maintain success with the Royals for this upcoming season. That in turn should help the Royals climb in the AL Central standings as a result.

Zac Miller at Farm to Fountains writes about underrated Royals prospects.

Besides having an incredible name, River Town has been one of the system’s most consistent hitters over the past couple of seasons. There is little he does poorly offensively, with a ridiculously good on-base ability and above-average strikeout and walk numbers. The one knock for him offensively may be the lack of power. With only 21 home runs in 759 plate appearances, Town got a taste of Double-A last season for a few at-bats while filling in due to injuries. He hopes to continue to move his way up the system in 2024.

Anne Rogers has everything you need to know about spring training.

Maikel Garcia and Alcides Escobar win the Caribbean Series with their Tiburones club.

The Twins trade infielder Nick Gordon to the Marlins.

Philadelphia signs pitcher Spencer Turnbull to a one-year, $2 million deal.

Boston signs lefty reliever Lucas Luetge.

White Sox GM Chris Getz discusses the possibility of a Dylan Cease trade.

The Padres are interested in free agent Michael Lorenzen.

What would a big one-year deal for free agent Blake Snell look like?

Where will the A’s play in 2025?

Bob Nightengale writes that Nashville and Salt Lake City have emerged as the likeliest expansion candidates, but it won’t happen before 2030.

The White Sox released renderings of a potential new ballpark.

The forgotten story of Negro League star Dobie Moore.

Were the 49ers wrong to take the ball first in overtime?

The Athletic tracks down the people behind the totally fabricated soccer news stories on social media.

Movies had their worst Super Bowl weekend at the box office in memory.

TikTokers are trying to coin new made-up slang.

What state has the most UFO sightings?

Your song of the day is Queen with We Are the Champions.