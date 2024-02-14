What I like, love, and don’t like about the proposed downtown ballpark

The Royals unveiled their new vision for a downtown home in the north Crossroads this week full of wonderful renderings and testimonials on the potential benefits to the community. As a big proponent of downtown Kansas City and someone that enjoys downtown baseball in other cities, in many ways this is a dream come true to me. While I have a lot of fond memories at Kauffman Stadium, I have always taken issue with the location and lack of integration with the rest of the city. This proposal could potentially usher in a new era for the Royals and even possibly the city.

But that doesn’t mean this plan isn’t without many flaws. Here’s what I liked, what I loved, and what I hated about the downtown stadium plans.

What I like

The location wasn’t my first choice - I still think the East Village makes more sense as an area of downtown that could use a boost. But clustering the major sporting event venues together with the entertainment makes sense so the project can use existing infrastructure rather than cannibalizing other districts. The Crossroads as the welcoming mat to the stadium has the potential to be fantastic. If the Royals were seeking to create a Wrigleyville-type environment, the Crossroads has that potential. And to the north, if you want a more corporate entertainment district, like the Braves or Cardinals have near their ballparks, the Power and Light can cater to your needs.

The location has good highway access for suburbanites to get back home, and there is significant parking already in the close vicinity. It is already served by the free streetcar, which will be expanded to run all the way to UMKC by the time this ballpark opens, as well as numerous bus routes.

The Royals have also made some serious concessions, such as pledging to cover cost overruns and insurance costs, although their current agreement is non-binding. As far as what they are asking taxpayers, it certainly isn’t as onerous as some other lavish public subsidies for stadiums, simply an extension of what taxpayers are already paying. The team seems committed to a community benefits agreement with plenty of touted benefits, although the follow-through is the important thing to watch there.

What I love

The renderings are really cool, as renderings typically are. Kansas City is the home of the best sports architecture firms in the world, and these renderings are a good example of their work. Rather than go with the retro-parks that made firms like Populous famous, these designs instead look to the future with sleek lines and an open look to the stadium that welcomes the downtown skyline. The designs incorporate Kansas City’s signature fountains, and the gold-plated covering at the top of the stadium resembling a royal “crown” is a nice touch. Renderings are not always reflected in the final design, but if Kansas City gets something resembling these pictures, it will be a win.

The press conference seemed to emphasize walkability, which is a terrific development. Cities have become far too car-centric, and getting people out of their cars and walking on the streets to patronize businesses, enjoy the parks, and just interact with their surroundings will make downtown a more bustling, thriving area to enjoy. Connecting the ballpark to the T-Mobile Center with a raised walkway is smart to bring the two areas closer together.

The beautification of the area would be a tremendous facelift for downtown. The Royals will be tying this project in with the proposal to cap I-670 with a greenspace, one of the most promising developments in recent downtown history. This has the potential to transform downtown and give Kansas City an iconic common recreation area. There are also plans to make Grand Avenue “grand” and improve 18th Avenue to connect the project to the Negro League Baseball Museum and Urban Youth Academy. This all has the potential to significantly improve downtown if it comes to fruition.

What I don’t like

The stadium looks clean and futuristic, but while the team heralded it as something that is distinctly Kansas City, I only look at the pictures and wonder...how? There is not much about the stadium that would distinguish it from a ballpark built in say, Seattle or Atlanta. Yes there are fountains, but other stadiums have fountains. What makes Kansas City’s ballpark pretty unique is the Crown Vision scoreboard, which is absent in all renderings for a new stadium. It might be difficult to incorporate an 84-foot wide, 104-foot video board without interrupting the downtown skyline, but there should at least some nod to the iconic structure that welcomed Royals fans for over five decades.

The Royals touted the need for a ballpark district to make them competitive in bringing in non-baseball revenues as other clubs have done. But the proposed district in this project seems....underwhelming? The Royals plan on offices, a hotel, and a residential component with an entertainment venue - which seems like a scaled-down version of previous renderings for proposed sites in the East Village and North Kansas City that included more housing, conference centers, and performance venues. Perhaps this is stage one of a multi-stage project - the Royals said they are open to working with the Cordish Company - but I question whether the current plans will give the Royals the district they said they needed to compete.

I’m a big “make cities walkable” guy that hates hearing complaints about parking in Kansas City. I attended a full event at T-Mobile Center last Saturday night and parked for free 3-4 blocks south of the arena, and was able to depart southward with hardly any traffic. I’m not saying it will be that easy all of the time, but I think the reason most fans think Royals games are so easy to park is because there is usually only 10-14,000 people there. With 30,000+ fans, even Truman Sports Complex becomes a bit more complicated. Other cities with downtown baseball have made it work, there is no reason why we couldn’t.

Anyway, with that all being said, this ballpark really needs a dedicated parking structure. Other downtown stadiums have included their own parking options, and it would make sense for those that want to pay premium prices to park up close without walking, as well as providing an option for those unable to walk great distances. Perhaps this is something the private market will provide - if you’re a nearby property owner, you have a big incentive to construct a parking structure now. But to sell this, the Royals need to assure fans on some of their bigger fears with downtown baseball, and parking is one of the bigger impediments for many unaccustomed to downtown.

The location makes sense for a lot of reasons for the Royals, but not necessarily for the city itself. Many downtown ballparks have been built in blighted, abandoned areas and have served as a catalyst to transform a district. The Royals could have done that in East Village, or even in North Kansas City, which both had empty parcels of land with little economic activity. But the Crossroads is already a thriving district with popular existing businesses in the footprint of this project. Not only is this ballpark not serving as a catalyst for a blighted area, it will uproot current businesses.

Haven't completely cemented my opinion -- partly because I don't trust the Royals -- but this is a cool setting and concept. Would lose some great buildings, starting w/ KC's oldest standing firehouse. If Bob Kendrick likes it, that helps. Here's what else we lose.... (thread) — The Loop (kevinworleykcmo.bsky.social) (@kcdowntownloop) February 13, 2024

There are still unanswered questions remaining. The entire funding picture for the project remains a bit vague, with the team asking Jackson County taxpayers to extend the 3/8 cent sales tax another 40 years to raise about $350 million, the team pledging to pay the $1 billion costs of the ballpark district, and the remaining $650 million for ballpark funding unaccounted for.

I find a general sales tax on all voters to fund the stadium rather distasteful, as sales taxes are quite regressive and it seems unfair to use public funds to subsidize billion-dollar sports franchises. If public funds are necessary, a ticket tax seems much fairer, requiring fans of the team to pay costs rather than residents who will never attend a game, Even tax increment financing - where taxes raised from the economic activity of the project are used to fund the project itself - seems preferable than applying asking a poor individual in eastern Jackson County who doesn’t care for sports to pay a tax to fund John Sherman’s stadium.

While the plans don’t incorporate everything I’d like to see in a downtown stadium, it still wins my seal of approval. I love the K, but if I’m being completely honest, I associate the place with a lot of losing, among a few thousand fans, surrounded by highway and gas stations. A new ballpark is a chance to transform the organization and transform the city. There are still unanswered questions and the Royals should be held to account to follow through on their high-minded promises. But there is a vision here I can get behind.