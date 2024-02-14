Royals Rumblings - News for February 14, 2024

Anne Rogers provided some further details on the reasoning for the stadium site:

A key factor in the Royals’ location decision was the South Loop Park Project, which would build a park over four blocks of Interstate 670 as it passes through downtown. The city is in the process of raising money for the $217 million project, and the current plan to cap the four blocks west of Grand Boulevard would be extended three blocks further to the east. How that extension is paid for is still to be determined. The Royals landed on this site because it connects the team to the neighborhood, the ease of access and the abundance of parking available already. According to Earl Santee, CEO and founder of the ballpark architectural design firm Populous, the new stadium would be within a 10-minute walk of 40,000 parking spaces, compared to the 26,000 spaces at the Truman Sports Complex now. It was also the only site the Royals looked at that didn’t require major highway improvements.

Rogers also posted a Spring Training FAQ, but pitchers and catchers reporting sort of got buried in between the Super Bowl and the stadium announcement!

KCUR’s reporting on the stadium site includes feedback from nearby businesses:

Crossroads Community Association member David Johnson said businesses are anxious. “These are people we know — they’re entrepreneurs and small businesses that have worked hard to renovate dilapidated spaces into something that makes the Crossroads a unique mixed use community that is focused on creative uses and the visual arts in particular,” Johnson said. Brooks Sherman, president of business operations for the Royals, said the team is already talking with property owners whose buildings would be demolished by the development. John Pryor, who owns the leather goods store Madison Stitch, about a block away from the proposed site, thinks the baseball park would fit better in the East Village. “I don’t wanna see an Applebee’s in here,” Pryor said. “I wanna see unusual James Beard Award-winning, artisan, chef-driven, craft-driven, artist-driven businesses that contribute to the incredible dynamism and vitality here in the neighborhood.”

At KMBC, a reiteration of a statement the Royals have made previously that simply renovating Kauffman Stadium is not possible.

Old Friend News Roundup: Jason Adam loses arbitration hearing against the Rays; outfielder Bubba Thompson was claimed by the Reds for a second time this offseason after brief periods in the Yankees and Twins organizations; Michael A. Taylor is among free agent names the Red Sox could perhaps pursue; the Giants signed Jorge Soler to a 3-year, $42 million contract.

At Farm to Fountains, Jared Perkins took a shot at predicting the 26-man roster.

Craig Brown asks four questions in his newsletter, including this one:

How will the Royals navigate the early part of their schedule? The Royals have what looks to be a difficult schedule to open the year. They will play 59 games through May, with 32 of those contests coming against teams that appeared in the postseason last year. Obviously, with expanded playoffs that particular qualifier carries a little less significance. Still, compare the first two months of the schedule with the last two months where the Royals will play 53 times with just 16 of those games coming against playoff clubs.

In other messy stadium news, the Oakland A’s have to go meet with Oakland city officials to see about extending their Coliseum lease until a Las Vegas ballpark is ready for them in 2028.

Meanwhile, the A’s announced the hiring of Jenny Cavnar to be their primary play-by-play announcer, the first time a woman has been hired for that role in MLB history.

Evidently the theft of the Jackie Robinson statue in Wichita was not a hate crime, but an attempt to make some money selling the copper. A man has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Paramount Global laid off hundreds of employees right after boasting about their Super Bowl being the most-watched TV broadcast since the moon landing.

Dave Grohl repeated his admirable Super Bowl activity from last year: grilling meats for unhoused people.

Michigan repealed its right-to-work law, paving the way for workers to gain more protections.

Rest in peace Bill Post, the inventor of the Pop-Tart.

This Ask a Manager letter writer is really mad that “I’ve never made a mistake in my life” did not fly as an interview answer. He sounds nice overall.

I recently learned about the 1876 attempt to steal Abraham Lincoln’s body and hold it for ransom. Today’s OT question: do you know any other quirky American history stories?

SOTD: Brandon Flowers - Was It Something I Said?