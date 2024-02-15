A look at decisions looming this spring for the Royals

Pitchers and catchers have officially reported to Arizona and the start of spring training games is fast approaching. Position players will report on February 18 and the Royals’ first exhibition game is against the Texas Rangers on February 23. After a strong offseason — headlined by the largest contract in team history to Bobby Witt Jr. and a handful of well-received free agent signings — fans are perhaps the most excited for Opening Day that we’ve seen since at least 2016.

The cast of characters is mostly set, but some roles remain up in the air. The team more or less knows who might make up the 26-man roster this season but a handful of questions still require answers before things are truly settled. What are the storylines to watch ahead of the spring?

Who claims the fifth rotation spot?

This was also a headlining question for the Royals entering the 2023 season. It’s a question once again entering 2024 but for different reasons. Last season, the Royals barrelled toward Opening Day with a settled starting four of Zack Greinke, Brad Keller, Brady Singer, and Jordan Lyles. That left Kris Bubic and Daniel Lynch competing for the final rotation spot. Of course, as it turned out the rotation would eventually fall apart. Keller quickly lost command and Bubic, who earned a place in the rotation to open the season, suffered an injury after three starts.

This spring, the Royals again have the first four more or less settled as we head toward Opening Day. Cole Ragans and Brady Singer should return to the rotation alongside newcomers Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo. The fifth spot should come down to Daniel Lynch IV or Jordan Lyles. Alec Marsh and Angel Zerpa each have their own case to make, as do Anthony Veneziano and Jonathan Bowlan to a lesser extent. Others, such as Matt Sauer could push the issue but seems more unlikely. In all, Lyles seems to have a strong case due to the contract he’s owed. Lynch is the former top prospect who’s struggled to this point but had better results this winter and in the Arizona Fall League (over much smaller samples).

My early money is on Lyles, but I wouldn't be surprised to see Daniel Lynch make a run.

Which relievers will find themselves on the outside looking in?

Having a lot of options in the bullpen is exactly the problem you’d like to have for a team hoping to compete this season. Last year’s standout James McArthur is an easy shoo-in, as are offseason signees Will Smith and Chris Stratton. Beyond those three, the remaining five spots will certainly be a competition to watch this year in Surprise. The odd man out in the rotation seems likely to claim one of those spots. Matt Sauer is guaranteed one if he makes the team at all, as Rule 5 picks must remain on the team’s 26-man roster or be offered back to their original club.

Assuming both of those two things are true, that leaves just three spots to fill between a handful of relievers all with their own promising case. We already took a deeper look at the bullpen back in January and most of those things all still ring true. Each arm has a strong case to make for a chance to stick in the pen to open the season. My early money is on John McMillon, Carlos Hernandez, and Alec Marsh to open the season.

What does the outfield totem pole look like to open the season?

The outfield only got more blurry this winter when the Royals signed Hunter Renfroe to a free-agent contract. They followed that up by not trading anyone other than Edward Olivares. The result is a group of seven outfielders all vying for four — maybe five — spots on the roster. The team will certainly roster a fourth outfielder and could fit a fifth assuming that Renfroe and Melendez will spend their share of time as the DH next season.

Renfroe and Kyle Isbel, the center field incumbent, seem like the only true sure bets entering the season. Isbel struggled with the bat last season, but offered outstanding defensive value and cut down on the strikeouts a lot as last season went on. Behind those two, Drew Waters and Dairon Blanco both factor in with a leg up due to their ability to play center field. The Royals will need a backup center field option in the big leagues so you can guarantee one of those two a spot to open the year. That leaves at most two more spots remaining for the remaining mix of MJ Melendez, Nelson Velázquez, Tyler Gentry, and the odd-man out in the backup center fielder sweepstakes.

Melendez and Velázquez have the early leg up on Gentry due to their strong second-half showings last season. They’d both likely have a leg up on either Waters or Blanco, whoever doesn’t win that backup role in center. Gentry is more than deserving, after numerous strong showings in the minor leagues, but I’m not sure he’s truly done enough to force the issue before Opening Day. With all this in mind, the outfield totem pole really boils down to Waters and Blanco.

Renfroe and Isbel seem like locks, while Melendez and Velázquez have a strong lead over any of the other remaining options. Which remaining outfielder can claim that fifth and final spot by Opening Day? My early money is on Waters, but Blanco makes his own strong case thanks to his speed off the bench. Unfortunately, Gentry looks like the odd man out in any scenario, barring injury or trade before March 28.