Royals discussed Bobby Witt Jr. trade to Miami last summer, according to one report

Bobby Witt Jr. will be in Kansas City for several years, thanks to a new long-term contract that will make him a multi-millionaire. But before a deal was signed, they may have been considering all of their options, including trading their young phenom in a blockbuster deal.

An idea for a trade was at last contemplated, according to Marlins beat writer Craig Mish at the Miami Herald. Mish reports that the Royals at least considered a swap that would have sent Bobby to Miami for their top pitcher.

Before the end of last season, the Marlins and Royals briefly discussed a trade concept that would have sent rookie pitcher Eury Pérez to the Royals for Bobby Witt Jr.....No deal was ever close or even proposed but the idea was at least discussed at some point before the end of the 2023 season. According to a source, new Marlins management views Pérez as untouchable.

Pérez had a 3.15 ERA with 108 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings over 19 starts in his first big league season at age 20 last year. Before the season, he was ranked as the #7 prospect in the game by Baseball America.

The Royals have been reported to have engaged with the Marlins on trade talks several times in the last few months. Last summer, they reportedly discussed sending Salvador Perez to Miami, when the Marlins were run by GM Kim Ng. This off-season, after replacing Ng with Peter Bendix, the Marlins reportedly offered pitcher Jesús Luzardo to the Royals for Vinnie Pasquantino.

The trade “concept” doesn’t sound like it got very far, but it is interesting the Royals at least entertained the idea of trading Witt before they reached agreement on a deal. A straight-up deal for a pitcher would not have been wise, even a pitcher as talented as Pérez, but it could have given the Royals a young ace while allowing Maikel Garcia to slot back in at his more natural shortstop position.

In any case, we won’t have to worry about any such trade talk with Bobby for a long time. The only uniform he’ll be wearing next year is Royal blue.