Royals Rumblings - News for February 16, 2024

Baseball is back (!), which means Anne Rogers newsletter is back! She looks at three storylines for this spring:

Vinnie Pasquantino’s return to the lineup It’s been eight months since Pasquantino appeared in the Royals’ lineup after right shoulder surgery in June last year sidelined him the rest of the year. He’s pumped to get back on the field again — and the Royals are just as excited to have him there. The Royals lengthened their lineup by adding power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe this offseason, as well as veteran utility players Adam Frazier and Garrett Hampson , but the biggest boost might come from Pasquantino’s return. For the first time in a couple of years, he’s fully healthy without any limitations to his shoulder, and his motivation to help the team might be greater than ever because he had to watch from the dugout for the final 100 games of 2023. “I keep reminding myself, as well as anybody who wants to listen, that Vinnie being back is like having a new player as well,” Picollo said. “That guy hits in the middle of our lineup and is arguably one of our best hitters. Having him back is big.”

And... that’s it for official news. Clearly, the news outlets aren’t in the best shape of their lives, yet. Fortunately, the blogs are already in midseason form.

One day after Lesky tried to project the pitching staff, Craig did his second “roster rojection” (his words, not mine) on the young season. It’s, um, quite the picture. Roster construction on this team, man...

Utility and DH: Garrett Hampson, Nelson Velázquez Hampson can play just about anywhere but vibes a poor man’s right-handed hitting Frazier. He can serve the purpose of this year’s Bloomquist Barometer: If he’s getting 300-plus plate appearances, something went horribly wrong. From his first start for the Royals to the end of the season, Velázquez crushed 14 bombs and slugged .579. He can—and will—play in the outfield on occasion, but the thinking for now is he will probably see most of his action as the DH. I can’t find a spot for Nick Pratto. Dairon Blanco is a nice piece, but difficult to fit on a roster with so much versatility and decent outfield defense. If the Royals decide to ship Waters to the minors, Blanco could stick around as the prototypical late-inning defensive replacement. (Which they would definitely need if Melendez and Renfroe are manning the corners.) Nick Loftin impressed in his cup of coffee last September and needs a long look but seems blocked at this moment in time.

Meanwhile, at Farm to Fountains, Jared Perkins puts together his “way too early Royals 26-man roster predictions”:

The influx of new talent from free agency has made it a lot more fun to see how this 26-man roster may take shape. The Royals have brought in a bunch of arms both for the rotation and bullpen to give some the depth they did not have last year. They also got three position players, Hunter Renfroe, Adam Frazier, and Garrett Hampson, to hopefully give them more productive guys at the major league level who can play various roles. Renfroe will hopefully serve as the everyday right fielder, providing them with a guy who can hopefully produce a bit more at the plate and serve as a much better defender than Edward Olivares did. Frazier and Hampson should provide the Royals with a safety net in case any younger guys struggle to get their feet off the ground. Both can play all over the infield and the outfield, so they can serve as two utility guys who can step in if anyone is having trouble producing.

Also at FarmToFount? ...FtF? ...F2F? Preston Farr (re-)ranks every player on the 40-man. You’ll never guess who is #1! Actually, you probably will, what with his new 9-figure contract.

Back in early December, I undertook the task of evaluating every player on the Kansas City Royals 40-man roster. That exercise included players now gone from the organization, including Edward Olivares, Taylor Clarke, and others. It also didn’t include most of a busy offseason plan put into effect by General Manager J.J. Picollo. With spring training getting underway, it seems like the perfect time to re-evaluate the roster. Much like last time, this exercise is centered around a handful of key factors. Those factors include ability (hit tool, power, defensive ability, and speed), positional value, age, injury risk, and team control. Here are the rankings:

Finally, some blog wrapup:

Going to sneak in a little MLB section here.

Rob Manfred said his tenure as Major League Baseball commissioner will end in early 2029. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 15, 2024

The sport has never been terribly long-sighted. But it’s been particularly short-sighted during his regime, chasing every last today dollar, future be damned. That said, the pace-of-play changes have been needed for a long time and robot umps seem to be percolating up through the minors so if those two changes get done on his watch, it won’t be a total waste.

At Baseball Prospectus, Eric Longenhagen and Tess Taruskin released their Top 100 MLB prospects. The Royals have exactly... 0.

A note on foreign professional players: They will no longer appear on our Top 100. Foreign professionals are players who are at least 25 years old and have played in a foreign pro league for at least six seasons. They aren’t subject to bonus pool restrictions when they sign, and importantly, under the new CBA, teams are not eligible to receive draft pick compensation under the Prospect Promotion Incentive if a foreign pro wins Rookie of the Year (which maybe means the BBWAA shouldn’t vote for foreign pros for ROY). Their reports will still appear on team lists as a reference point for readers who might not be familiar with players from foreign leagues, but since the CBA is distinguishing between foreign pros and those subject to bonus pool restrictions for the purposes of the PPI, so will our Top 100. On talent, Yoshinobu Yamamoto would have ranked second on this list, while Jung Hoo Lee would have stacked next to Drew Gilbert.

I know we talked about this... last week maybe? The Guardians figured out what time to do their home opener to work around the eclipse.

Cleveland’s first game at Progressive Field against the Chicago White Sox will begin April 8 at 5:10 p.m. — two hours following a total solar eclipse, an event that hasn’t happened in Northeast Ohio since 1806 and won’t again until 2444. The team said Thursday that the ballpark’s gates will open at 2 p.m., giving fans a chance to observe the eclipse, which will begin at 1:59 p.m. The peak will arrive at 3:13 p.m. and last four minutes. The Guardians have typically played their opener at 4:10 p.m. but adjusted the start time after consulting with city officials who are expecting Cleveland’s downtown to be crowded with visitors for the rare eclipse.

Finally, there are a number of stories complaining about MLB’s new Nike uniforms. Want to read about it at The Athletic from Stephen J. Nesbitt? How about Matt Snyder at CBS Sports? Sean Leahy at Yahoo? If you want the NSFW-language version, head on over to Uni Watch where Paul Lukas breaks it down. Naturally, it was the Cardinals who started the complaining, presumably because they were against the unwritten rules or they were complaining the right way or something:

An airing of sartorial grievances that began earlier this week at the St. Louis Cardinals complex in Jupiter, Fla. has resulted in Nike, which engineered and designed the jerseys, and Fanatics, which manufactured them, facing blowback from big leaguers and baseball fans alike. The complaints prompted players to take their displeasure to their union, and the MLBPA is now involved in relaying the players’ concerns.

Two weeks ago, we were talking Lego, specifically Amusement Park sets. I talked Friends, Creator, and Legoland. Onto Part 2.

Fairground Collection (theme page) - Let’s start out with a bang today, shall we? These are the giant, iconic builds that can set you back a car payment or more and require spousal permission. To keep my spending and space in check, I have a $100 rule. I can’t spend more than $100 on a single set: that means a lot of the larger and more expensive ones are out. I’ve broken that rule exactly 3 times. The first time was for a set that has nothing to do with amusement parks but sits displayed on a shelf in my office: NASA Apollo Saturn V (21309). The two other times I’ve broken the rule were for sets on this list.

Roller Coaster (10261) - This rolled into our used Lego store in the middle of the pandemic and I anguished about it for a couple of days. But, ultimately, it was almost $150 off retail and was in great shape. After obtaining my wife’s blessing, we spent much of the 2021 (2020?) Summer Olympics putting it together. It’s a huge build - both tall and wide. These large sets contain a few smaller items like a ticket booth and food stand, but the main builds really dominate. I haven’t tried to fit any of the other smaller rides around these larger ones, but I think they’re going to complement them rather than dwarf them.

Loop Coaster (10303) - The newest addition to my collection, this one also broke the rule. It went on Black Friday sale at Lego.com for $100 off and I also had a number of additional Lego coupons. Large sets rarely go on sale and this one was so popular that it got backordered a couple of months. This coaster is more tall than wide and has a striking color scheme. Neither of the coaster color schemes fit in with any other sections I’ve built so far, but whatever. At the local Lego shop, the owner created his own coaster where he combined 10261 and 10303 into one giant coaster. It looked amazing but I think I’ll keep them separate (and I’m not sure I’m good enough of a Lego engineer to make it work).

Ferris Wheel (10247) - Technically, this didn’t break the $100 rule. I traded in a number of other sets so that I only paid about $30 out of pocket for it. As mentioned last week, there are a lot of Ferris wheels big and small in the park and deciding how to lay them out will be part of the challenge. They all have different scales and color schemes.

Fairground Mixer (10244) - This set has been on my radar for a while, but I haven’t found at a price I’m willing to pay yet. It’s not the most visually impressive set, but it’s tremendously creative. It’s brilliant how all the different parts pack onto the truck. If you watch Lego Masters, you might recognize the presenter of the official designer video. Speaking of which, we’re finally almost done with season 4 of Lego Masters and I have /thoughts/, but not enough time to go over them today.

Grand Carousel (10196), Carousel (10257), Haunted House (10273) - On my spreadsheet, I have “wants” and I have “aspirational”. The Grand Carousel is absolutely the latter and I doubt I’ll ever get it. It runs about $800 and that’s well above the level of money where I’m looking at opportunity cost. It’s absolutely gorgeous, but is it “Hawaii plane ticket” gorgeous or “half a mortgage payment” gorgeous? For some people, yes, but probably not for me. That said, if the smaller 10257 came into the used shop here, I could probably round up enough Lego sets on the shelf that I wouldn’t greatly miss to drop it below the $100 rule. The Haunted House is nice, but doesn’t really fit into the theme of our amusement park so it’s not even on the list.

Licensed Sets - There was a time when I was scouring the internet to find anything that could reasonably fit into an amusement park. However, I quickly tried to reel the focus back in. If you get really creative, you can make a ride or amusement park attraction out of anything. Think Smuggler’s Run at Disney: it looks like the Millennium Falcon built into a hill. You could take one of the dozens (yes, dozens) of Millennium Falcon Lego sets, throw some rocks around it, and call it a ride. But I want our park to look more amusement park-y or more carnival-y, so I’m trying to keep it to ones that look like rides.

Carnival Thrill Coaster (10771), Buzz & Woody’s Carnival Mania! (10770), Buzz and Bo Peep’s Playground Adventure (10768) - Sure, Toy Story 4 was mostly forgettable, but parts of it took place at a carnival so we got a trio of small rides. No one has to know they were from the worst movie in the series. They’re not the most thrilling rides, despite the name of 10771, but they could make a good kids section like Camp Snoopy at Cedar Fair parks. They were too expensive when they came out but can be found for much cheaper now.

Mickey, Minnie and Goofy’s Fairground Fun (10778) - This is a great little set in the same vein. It has a small roller coaster, another small ride, and a couple of smaller elements. However, again, you’re paying a real Disney premium as this comes in at 19c per piece! And there’s only one Disney set. I guess if you wanted to add a little more mouse, there’s the Disney Celebration Train (43212), but it’s more for the minifigures than anything.

Glove World (3816) - More than a decade ago, Lego made a few SpongeBob SquarePants licensed sets. One of the included a little Ferris wheel ride called Glove World. It looks a little like sets we talked about last week: the top hats from the Friends magic set (41689) or one of the secondary builds from the UFO set (31095). However, it predated both of them. It’s a fairly inexpensive way to get SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy, too.

Unikingdom Fairground Fun (41456) - I was originally going to say, this was from the short-lived Unikitty! spin-off from The Lego Movie, but wikipedia tells me there were more than 100 episodes! This feels like one of those nice Friends sets where there’s a small coaster, a little spinning ride, and a pair of bumper cars. The problem with all of these one-offs is that it’s hard to build an entire section of a park around a small set of rides. I guess I could do something by company. Disney owns Pixar and Mickey, Paramount owns SpongeBob, and WB owns Unikitty and the next two sets. Yay, kids, pick your favorite media conglomerate and go ride their rides!

The Dynamic Duo Funhouse Escape (6857) - This doesn’t fit all that well, but it’s one of my favorite Lego sets of all time so I wedged it into the park. It’s from 2012, notice the 4-digit set number, and was well ahead of its time. The minifigs were numerous and highly detailed for its time with 5 amazing ones: Batman, Robin, Joker, Harley, and Riddler. Play-wise, the best you could hope for with licensed sets was a “swooshable” plane or car that rolls. It has that with the bat-cycle and roller coaster car but also a lot of little playable elements like a trap door and moving hammer. Maybe it could make up a stunt show along with The Temple of Doom (7199). However, I don’t have that one and it borders on “aspirationally” expensive. They both feels a little like shoehorning a non-ride into the park, but I can kindof justify both because they have tracks.

At one point, I played around with making a race track full of go-kart-like cars with stands. For a few years in the mid-2010s, Lego produced 18 sets in a series called Mighty Micros (DC, Marvel). Each $10 set contained a pair of superheroes (or villains) with their own unique go-kart. For instance, Batman’s looks like the Batmobile, Thanos’s is shaped like the Infinity Gauntlet, Wonder Woman’s is a clear “invisible” jet, etc. However, I couldn’t get the theming to not look like a jumbled mess so I scrapped the idea.

Friends Racing (theme page) - I promised we’d come back to Friends. And, fortunately, they had just what I needed. In 2018, they came out with sets that totaled 8 go-karts and had consistent theming. Is it perfectly suited for an amusement park? No. But if you put the 5 sets together with some base plates, it’s definitely a go kart ride and could be an entire themed section like the magic sets.

The Big Race Day (41352), Creative Tuning Shop (41351), Service & Care Truck (41348) - 43152 is the largest of the sets contains a race building, start line, finish line, trophy stand and 3 karts with launchers. The shop can act as Pit Row and adds 2 more karts, a launcher, and parts to allow racers to customize their cars. The truck is just a small inexpensive set that adds another kart, another launcher, and a road obstacle.

Spinning Brushes Car Wash (41350) - This one is unique as there aren’t many car washes in Lego history. Again, it adds another kart, another launcher, and a couple of minidolls. However, the car wash is just fun as it has a knob on the outside that turns some Technic gears (again, as I talked above before: Friends is one of the best “building” themes out there right now) and moves the cars through the wash like on a conveyor belt. This could go next to the Shop on Pit Row and add some bulk to the area.

Drifting Diner (41349) - As I mentioned before, you can’t have Friends without food. This racing-themed restaurant can go outside the race area and link it to the rest of the park, like having a space-themed restaurant near a space ride or pirate-themed restaurant near a pirate ride. There’s a giant TV to watch the race and another kart and launcher to put onto the track.

MOCs - in Lego parlance, My Own Creation. These are sets of your own design where you either take an existing set and do something new with it. Or you make something completely your own. All of mine are modified versions of existing sets. Spoiler: I do have one that’s uniquely mine but it’s in the water park, which we’re not going to get to until another day. Unfortunately, I don’t have any pictures so we’re just going to have to use some imagination.

Heart Shaped Roller Coaster (41130) - The track from 41130 is not great as it’s only 4 studs across as opposed to the 6-stud width of standard Lego track and it can’t do the things that the narrower track found on the larger roller coasters does. However, it looks good and I found quite a bit of it cheap on eBay along with a second train car. So I built a large heart-shaped coaster that wraps around the oval from 41130 and has its own loading station. If you don’t look too closely, it looks like they’re intertwined rather than one that always stays outside the other. I used translucent neon-colored column pieces like this instead of the ones in the set as I made the track taller and longer. With the second car, there is one runngin

Ski Lift Gondola Ride (41324) - I ran across the linked set and thought to myself “I could make a gondola ride that traversed from one side of the park to the other”. I grabbed a bunch of these support girders off Bricklink, the the long black cross pieces, and some Technic bits to give the illusion that it’s all connected together. It looks a little spartan as I didn’t create cars for each section or the colorful tops of the columns. Also, the ski lift uses a lift mechanism that is meant to only go a small distance - it would have to be redesigned to create a ride across the entire park. That said, it looks nice cutting through the middle of the park as a dividing line for a number of sections. And it looks dramatic as I used multiple levels of girders to make it taller.

Park Train - In the comments last week, I lamented the lack of Lego monorails. There are only two ever made (6990 from 1987 and 6991 from 1994) and each carries a $500+ price tag just for the base set. If you want to add more track to make your own design, you can easily rack up a couple more car payments. Sadly, I think my dream of that will have to go unfulfilled.

That said, I’d still like a train that encircles the entire park and I can’t quite decide if Lego train tracks are too expensive or a decent deal. They also go on sale at Amazon quite regularly so the 60205 track pack runs $15 and the 60238 Switch tracks can be had for $12 this very day (or at least last night when I was writing). How do I know this? Because my son has been wanting these non-stop for the last year and a half so he has 3 of the former and 2 of the latter and they make a pretty big track.

The bigger problem is a train and a station. If you want a full fledged motorized Lego train, you’re looking at around $200 with something like the Express Passenger Train (60337), though it occasionally will go on sale for $150 and I’ve considered pulling the trigger as I’ve never had a Lego train set. The company comes out with a new passenger train every 3-4 years and they go up a few bucks each iteration, but this one is from 2022 so it’s likely got another year or two left in its lifespan.

If you don’t need a motor and want to just go copy the park design from a certain litigious mouse, the Disney Train and Station (71044) contains both and are beautifully themed. Of course, it is out of print and costs more than $300. Sadly, the much cheaper Disney Celebration Train (43212) is not Lego track compatible and the High-Speed Train (40518) is a miss for the same reason. Currently, there’s a Hogswarts Express and Hogsmeade Station (76423) that’s not nearly as large or detailed as the Disney one, but it’s also “only” $130. There are occasionally other trains like the Ghost Train Express (70424) but the theming is bit harder to fit with the rest of the park.

For other stops, there are a number of train stations, old and new, that could be had used for under $100 like 2007’s 7997, 2010’s 7937, and 2014’s 60050. All look a little more municipal and less amusement park, but could work with a little tweaking. There’s even one out currently (60335) that matches the current modern City theme and has a bus and utility car with porta potty. However it will set you back a penny under $100 before tax.

In short, while a park train would nicely create a cool boundary for the entire park, it’s a costly endeavor that I haven’t even started.

Other Sets - Finally, there are a handful of other sets that don’t fit into any other category so they get their own section.

Space Ride Amusement Truck (60313) - This one is techincally a City set, but it feels like one of the Creator ones (not 3-in-1, though). It’s a cute little alien ride like you’d see at a carnival and folds up nicely onto a truck for transport. Both this and the next set could be had well below retail cost during their runs as they were not tied to a license.

People Pack - Fun Fair (60234) - Last week, I talked about how the Legoland sets were nice because of the abundance of minifigs. This is another set like that which can add bulk around the midway. It had a number of little games like ring toss, strong man, and shoot target. It also came with 15(!) minifigs to place around the amusement park.

Children’s Amusement Park (40529), Space Rocket Ride (40335) 40529 is like a miniature version of 60234. It was one of those sets that came “free” if you bought enough at the Lego shop (or could be obtained in the secondary market). It only has 2 minifigs but has 2 more games and a small ride. 40335 is another “gift with purchase” that’s a simple, cute ride.

Amusement Park (5525) - I haven’t really gone after this set as its of limited use, despite its name. I’m not sure the story behind it as the box says “Design Winners” in big letters. It would fit best as part of the miniature park in the Legoland section. Other sets like, say, 60 Years of the LEGO Brick (40290) could also go into a miniature park. However, I don’t really want to crack the box on that one just to add another set of miniatures.

Lego Stores (3300003, 40305, 40528, 40145, 40574, etc) - Lego has made a number of miniature version of a Lego Store and I think it would be delightfully meta to include one in a Lego amusement park. BrickSet and BrickNerd have both covered a number of the sets.

Winter Village Collection (theme page) - If one really wanted to, one could create a winter themed area with all the winter sets, but I’m not made of money. Starting in 2009, Lego has made an annual Winter Village set and they have only gone up in price as time goes by. The entire run would cost at least $2500.

I’d love to brainstorm how to put it all together but we’re already blown past 4500 words. Also, I’ve asked a lot of your imagination already as I don’t have a lot of pictures of my setup, just links to the individual sets. So we may just have to do another one of these entries later in the year when we’re looking for a topic. Also, as I alluded to earlier, I have an entire water park that we haven’t talked about yet, though I have a spoiler below from before we added a bunch of minifigs and little details

Since we’re talking about building things on a smaller scale, SimCity seems like a perfect revisit for today. Today’s theme is the SNES version of “Town”.