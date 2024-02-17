The Yakuza Series has more baseball in it than Yakuza

If you’re anything like me, sometimes you want to play baseball in a video game, but you don’t want to play a baseball video game. Have I got a solution for you! Despite its western name, the Yakuza series (now known as Like a Dragon, to match the name it always had in Japanese) has always shown far more of an affinity for baseball than the Japanese mafia. Long-time protagonist Kiryu Kazuma is only in the Yakuza for a few minutes at the beginning and end of each of the first two games, chronologically, but he can often be found beating his enemies with a baseball bat. His best frenemy, Majima Goro, has a signature battle style that sees him wielding a baseball bat in his right hand and a dagger in his left. The first game also sees both characters make multiple visits to the batting center in northern Kamurocho as part of the main story. The new series protagonist, Kasuga Ichiban, is known for wielding a baseball bat as his signature weapon. But the love for baseball goes much deeper than these references.

For starters, every game in the mainline series (of which there are nine with the recent release of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth) has some sort of batting cage mini-game. They’re almost as much a series staple as the inevitable mahjong and karaoke mini-games. And, yes, they’re called mini-games but oftentimes the mini-games in the Yakuza series would be considered full-on games if they had been released separately. No, the batting mini-games usually don’t reach that level, but when that’s the bar, even the smaller mini-games are decked out.

The original game features multiple “courses” at the batting center with increasing difficulty via pitch speeds but also pitch types. If you head into that batting cage, you won’t just be hunting fastballs. You’ll have sinkers, sliders, and slow curves to hit, too. And, unlike other series, the mini-games aren’t just there to eat time, either. You can earn some pretty impressive rewards to help you in other areas of the game if you perform well enough.

As the series has continued, the batting cages have gotten more and more complex. In the first iteration, the idea was just to time and locate your swing perfectly to achieve a home run, indicated by the batted ball connecting with a wooden board above the pitching machines. As the series has continued, the mini-game has evolved in different directions at different times. At one point you not only had to time and locate the swing correctly, but you had to simultaneously aim where you wanted the ball to go to hit panels on a digital board or tiny targets for bonus points. True to life? Probably not. Engaging gameplay? Absolutely.

I mentioned that the mainline games all have the mode, but even some spin-offs have their own versions. Including, perhaps most ridiculously, the quasi-spinoff Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise. This game is not technically in the Yakuza series but is instead based on the manga/anime Fist of the North Star. However, it was created by the same developer - Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio (literally, Like a Dragon Studio) and featured many of the same gameplay elements that could be found in the Yakuza games at the time, as well as some of its own.

Fist of the North Star is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, so batting centers aren’t really a thing, anymore. However, the developers didn’t let that stop them, as they devised a scenario where marauders were trying to invade the titular paradise and inexplicably driving through the ruins of an old baseball stadium and directly across homeplate. A watchman alerts protagonist Kenshiro to the threat, he grabs a nearby i-beam in a one-handed grip and goes to work.

But things still don’t stop even there. In Yakuza 5 the game adds a full-on pro baseball player character in Shinada Tatsuo. He has a tragic backstory of receiving only one at-bat for his hometown pro team, hitting a walk-off home run, before being accused and convicted of cheating. He was unceremoniously booted from the league and now is in massive debt while working as a writer for a local magazine focused on the nightlife scene in his town. Shinada’s baseball background is front and center during all of his gameplay segments. He has his own, unique batting cage minigame along with specialized equipment and training sections for playing it. He is the only character who refuses to use a baseball bat in combat, if you try to pick one up from a downed enemy he will gently, reverently set it down - he has too much respect for the game to treat a bat that way.

Shinada plays an important role in the game as the cheating scandal has repercussions across the entirety of Japan and the underworld that he doesn’t learn about until the end of the game. But when he does, he has a brawl on a baseball field before needing to hit one more home run and a miss will cause a game over.

Shinada has never returned to the series after that game, but Yakuza 6 brought one more baseball-flavored mini-game. Kiryu ends up being recruited into a local rec league to help clear it of cheaters. What results is a baseball management sim where he wanders around Japan recruiting up-and-coming and former players to fill out his roster, training them, then being a player-manager in the games. The surprisingly deep and challenging mode is one of the management sim mini-games that highlight the series.

The Yakuza series may be known for its beefy men having big feelings and punching things out, but it’s also full of heart and grit and dirt - things that all have an equal place on the baseball diamond. If you’re looking for a gateway from baseball to a better understanding of a different culture or into a different style of video game, you could do a lot worse than to try the Like a Dragon series.