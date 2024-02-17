Weekend Rumblings - News for February 17, 2024

Anne Rogers writes about how the Royals brought in free agent reliever Will Smith.

They sold Smith on their vision and gave him a chance to close games. “You can see it going in the right direction,” Smith said. “We saw the core they have. I’ve always been a big believer of having that perfect mixture of young guys and veteran guys to kind of mesh everybody together. I think they did a great job of doing that. They just brought in good people, too.”

Salvy is excited about the new pitchers.

The Royals’ veteran catcher has quite a few new arms to learn this spring. “I’m super excited about these guys,” Perez said. “They know how to pitch in the big leagues. I can’t wait for the first game in Spring Training and the first of the season. I think we’ll do much better this year with these pitchers. I’ve done a lot of talking with these guys, try to have a good relationship with them. Trying to be on the same page with them, what they’re trying to throw and what part of my body they want to throw to, so when the time comes for the game, we’re on the same page. It’s super exciting.”

Some Royals hitters showed up early to spring training this year, writes Jaylon Thompson.

The group had arrived late last week. Melendez said there were collective discussions to arrive early in preparation for the 2024 campaign. “A lot of us have definitely talked about it,” Melendez said. “We had communicated and a lot of us stayed in touch during the offseason. … I’ve talked to Vinnie about it. I’ve talked to Izzy (Isbel) and Bobby. It’s talking to those guys out of state and making sure we get here at the same time. (We) are trying to get our work in and get adjusted. It also makes it easier going into camp on our actual, technical report day when we have been here over a week.”

Olympic track star Maurice Greene is working with Royals players.

“They just contacted me and just told me that some of them need to learn how to run,” Greene said of the Royals. “And to help them, especially stealing bases, and things like that. I just tried to let them feel the right positions and just teach them the right running techniques. “If we can get a tenth faster, that’s a tenth they don’t have to worry about getting thrown out.”

Early voting has already begun on the stadium ballot measure.

Who wins and loses with the Royals’ downtown ballpark proposal?

Some small business owners in the Crossroads aren’t happy with the idea.

Whit Merrifield signs a one-year, $8 million deal with the Phillies.

The Blue Jays sign Daniel Vogelbach to a minor league deal.

Xander Bogaerts will be moving to second base for the Padres.

Geraldo Perdomo will be Arizona’s starting shortstop.

What could a Cody Bellinger short-term deal look like?

Sacramento could be the front-runner to host the A’s from 2025 to 2027.

Fangraphs releases their top 101 prospect list with no Royals listed.

A college baseball player returns to the field two years after losing his leg.

The supply of pork products is far exceeding demand.

Franklin gets his own Peanuts special on Apple TV+.

OpenAI releases a new text-to-video AI generator that is stunning and terrifying.

Your song of the day is George Harrison with What is Life.