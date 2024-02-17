Royals acquire reliever John Schreiber from the Red Sox

The Royals have acquired right-handed reliever John Schreiber from the Red Sox for minor league pitcher David Sandlin, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Schreiber has a 2.90 ERA with 127 strikeouts in 111 2⁄ 3 innings over the last two seasons for Boston.

Schreiber had a 2.22 ERA in 2022, but regressed a bit in 2023. He missed two months with a strain in his right shoulder, returning in mid-July. He had an ERA under three into mid-August, but ended the season poorly and finished with a 3.86 ERA and 4.52 FIP with a significant spike in his walk rate. He will turn 30 next month and will earn $1.175 million this season, the first year he was eligible for arbitration. He will not be a free agent until after the 2026 season.

The Royals had been rumored to be seeking more late inning bullpen options through a trade after acquiring relievers Will Smith, Chris Stratton, and Nick Anderson this off-season. Schreiber does have nine career saves, mostly in 2023. Originally drafted by the Tigers, the Red Sox acquired Schreiber off waivers in 2021. He flourished in Boston, using a terrific slider that he threw 37 percent of the time last year.

Sandlin was an 11th-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2022. He had a 3.38 ERA with 79 strikeouts and a low walk rate in 12 starts for Low-A Columbia this year before earning a promotion to High-A for two starts. Baseball America ranks him #20 in the Royals’ farm system.

To make room for Schreiber on the roster, the Royals moved pitcher Kyle Wright to the 60-day Injured List. Wright is expected to miss the entire season to recover from shoulder surgery.