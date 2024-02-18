Royals sign infielder Josh Lester to minor league deal

The Royals have signed infielder Josh Lester to a minor league deal, according to writer Andrew Parker. Lester is a Mizzou grad who has spent 13 games in the big leagues in his career with the Tigers and Orioles. Last year in Triple-A he hit .257/.307/.475 with 23 home runs in 110 games at Norfolk.

Lester was originally a 13th-round pick by the Detroit Tigers out of Mizzou in 2015, reaching the big leagues with them in 2022. He was outrighted off the roster at the end of the season and the Orioles picked him up for 2023. He spent most of the season in Triple-A, but went 4-for-22 for the big league team.

Lester is a 29-year-old left-handed bat that plays first and third with some time at corner outfield spots. He will likely give the Omaha Storm Chasers another bat in the middle of their lineup and provide depth in case the Royals need to bring up an extra corner infielder or bench bat.