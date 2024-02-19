A look at how Daniel Lynch could be successful this season

It wasn’t that long ago now that Daniel Lynch was a bonafide top prospect for the Kansas City Royals. According to MLB Pipeline, he was the team’s fourth-overall prospect in 2019. In 2020 and 2021 he was named the team’s third-best prospect and peaked as high as the 29th-overall prospect in baseball.

Since his debut, Lynch has hardly lived up to his draft pedigree or prospect potential. Where did it all go wrong? A look at Pipeline’s 2021 scouting report on Lynch shows what could have been. Lynch was given a 65-grade fastball, 60-grade slider, and 55-grade changeup with above-average command.

“Lynch’s feel for locating his power stuff speaks to his high ceiling as a starter, and the Royals have been committed to getting him looks at that role in the Majors in 2021.”

Lynch got those looks in the majors back in 2021, to the tune of a 5.69 ERA over 15 starts. The potential above-average command mentioned above all but disappeared. Lynch walked 31 hitters across 68 innings pitched and struck out just 55 in the process. Then came 2022, and Lynch put together nearly a full season. He made 27 starts that season and struck out nearly three percent more hitters.

Nevertheless, Lynch finished the 2022 season with a 5.13 ERA. It was an improvement over his rookie debut, but hardly what you’d like to see from a big-league starter. By the end of 2022, the former top prospect had become a struggling starter on the verge of heading back to the minor leagues.

Where did Daniel Lynch improve in 2023?

Despite making a career-low nine starts in 2023, Lynch showed some promising signs of improvement. An injury derailed his season, but he returned strong in an Arizona Fall League start and looked sound abroad this winter as well. Before hitting the injured list, Lynch had pitched to a 4.64 ERA over 52.1 IP. His 5.85 strikeouts per nine innings was by far the lowest of his career. At the same time, his 2.75 walks per nine innings was the best of his career. Lynch gave up 1.55 home runs per nine innings (the highest of any season thus far) and was the beneficiary of an extremely low .252 BABIP.

On the surface, there were some slight improvements but by and large it looked like yet another failure of a season from Lynch. That is until you look a little deeper. A look at the advanced metrics over at Baseball Savant tells you the story of Lynch’s struggles since reaching the big leagues in 2021.

As you can see by the bevy of blue highlights, Lynch simply didn’t rate highly in any notable aspect of his game. He allowed hard contact, rarely struck out opposing batters, and allowed far too many free passes. He was at least around league-average at generating swing-and-miss and his fastball velocity was around average as well. Some of that changed in 2023, however. Lynch, the former “power” pitcher, saw his average fastball velocity drop from 94.2 mph in 2022 down to 92.8 mph in 2023. Some of that was likely due to what eventually landed him on the injured list.

However, with some other results in mind, it’s worth wondering if Lynch was trying to improve certain aspects of his game at the expense of some velocity. If so, it certainly worked. After finishing in the 12th and 24th percentile in barrel rate for 2021 and 2022 respectively, Lynch was all the way up to 54th percentile in 2023. At the same time, his hard-hit rate went from the first percentile in 2022 all the way up to the 91st percentile last season. Opponents stopped hitting the ball hard when Lynch was on the mound. Alongside those two improvements, he finished 2023 in the 67th percentile for average exit velocity and the 68th percentile for walk rate.

In all, the adjustments that Lynch made last season led to weaker contact and fewer walks. Although the strikeouts were way down (just 15.2%, the lowest mark of his career), Lynch’s first-pitch strike rate was the best of his career thus far at 64.1%. When put into context, the improvements that Lynch made in batted ball metrics are a promising sign for 2024. He was able to get ahead of hitters more than ever, and it helped him to leverage his secondary pitches more effectively. The fastball — that opponents hit .303 against in 2022 — didn’t have to impact each at bat quite as heavily.

What’s the next step for Lynch in 2024?

All the improvements above from 2023 are nice, but they don’t make up the difference between the Daniel Lynch we’ve grown accustomed to and the one we hoped for back in 2021. He still finished the season with a 5.17 FIP. In order to truly find success, Lynch will need to maintain those improvements from last season and mix in a few others at the same time. Last season, opposing hitters got under Lynch’s pitches 30.8% of the time — well above the MLB average of 24.7%. That was much higher than Lynch’s 2022 mark of 24.0% as well.

Alongside that, Lynch dropped his line drive rate from 26.6% in 2022 to 16.9% in 2023. He was able to do both of these things despite throwing the slowest fastball of his major league career. If Lynch could find his way back to 95 mph like we saw earlier in his MLB career, the results could be fantastic. Lynch will need to strike out more hitters while maintaining his newfound ability to limit hard contact. Rediscovering velocity would be the best first step towards getting there.

Opponents teed off on his fastball last season (once again) and it’s easy to see why. Lynch continued to target the upper half of the zone despite sitting in the low 90s for most of his shortened 2023 season. That decreased velocity alongside just 4.8 inches of horizontal break makes the pitch ineffective. It’ll take some time this spring to see just how much velocity comes back should he stay healthy. However, there have been some promising signs over the offseason.

Back on October 26, Lynch made a start in the Arizona Fall League. He finished his outing with five strikeouts and just one walk over three innings pitched. Then, on November 21 — pitching in the Dominican Winter League — he lasted five full innings, allowing just one hit and striking out nine. There have been signs of improvement once again this offseason, but the level of competition is obviously much less than what Lynch will face this April should he be back in the big leagues.

Beyond the velocity of the fastball, it will be important for Lynch to continue utilizing his improved changeup. In his debut season back in 2021, opponents hit .368 against Lynch’s changeup. He threw it 16.3% of the time. Then, in 2022 he threw it a little more at 18.2%. Opponents hit just .239 against the pitch. Then, in 2023 that same changeup became arguably Lynch’s best pitch. He threw the changeup 27.8% of the time and limited opponents to a minuscule .125 batting average with it. Against the changeup, opposing hitters whiffed 34.7% of the time and compiled just a 19.2% hard-hit rate.

That 19.2% hard-hit rate was good for 16th among all MLB changeups — just ahead of Cole Ragans at 20.0%. Baseball Savant’s run value metric scored the changeup a 10. That was good for ninth in baseball and marginally behind Cole Ragans, who finished the year with a changeup run value of 11.

We already know how good Lynch’s slider can be. If he can maintain these improvements with his changeup and also rediscover some velocity with the four-seamer, then the sky is the limit. Should those two things happen, we might finally see the Daniel Lynch that we all once hoped would be here by now.