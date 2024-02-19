The Schreiber trade improves the bullpen, but it also says something about Royals player development

The Royals acquired reliever John Schrieber from the Red Sox over the weekend, continuing a complete overhaul of a bullpen that finished with the third-worst ERA in baseball last year. He joins veterans Will Smith, Chris Stratton, and Nick Anderson as new faces in the Royals bullpen for 2024. While the trade almost certainly makes the Royals better in 2024, it also says a lot about the state of their player development.

Boston claimed John Schreiber off waivers in 2021 and he became one of their best relievers in 2022 with a 2.22 ERA and 2.50 FIP in 65 games with a strikeout rate of 28.8 percent. He throws from a low arm angle and gets a lot of swing-and-miss on his slider, generating a 43 percent whiff rate on the pitch that year. He got off to a similarly terrific start last year with a 2.12 ERA until he was sidelined in mid-May with a right lat strain. He returned in late July and wasn’t quite the same pitcher, posting a 4.85 ERA over his last 28 games. His issues stemmed from a spike in walk rate, although his fastball velocity also dropped and his sinker went from an effective pitch to being pounded in 2023.

Schreiber was a late bloomer who is already pushing 30, but the Royals will have three years of club control over him. If he can return to his 2022 form, the Royals will have an excellent cost-controlled reliever for the next three years. If he duplicates his 2023 performance, the Royals will have an adequate reliever who is probably an improvement over Steven Cruz or Carlos Hernández or whoever gets pushed out of the pen now. The ZIPS projection is bullish on him, but still projects a 4.24 ERA, which would have been better than everyone in the Royals pen last year except Aroldis Chapman. In the short term, this trade makes the Royals better.

Additionally, the Royals got pretty good trade value to acquire Schreiber. The site Baseball Trade Value certainly isn’t last word, but they try to use objective analysis to measure trades. They characterized the deal for prospect David Sandlin as a “major overpay” by the Red Sox. Sandlin is a former 11th-round pick who put up good numbers, but nothing eye-popping at the age of 22 in Low-A ball. Evaluators rank him anywhere from 5th to 19th in what is generally considered a poor farm system. Losing a middling prospect in a bad farm system isn’t generally something teams lose sleep over.

Sandlin has been tweaking his delivery and has reportedly hit 100 mph on the radar gun this off-season. But even the most optimistic scouting reports indicate his upside is back-of-the-rotation starter or middle reliever - that’s what Schreiber is right now! It’s great that Sandlin has unlocked more velocity, but we have no idea if it will stand up to a long minor league season, if he can throw it for strikes, or if he can even get it past hitters. There is a lot to like about Sandlin, but the odds he ever produces a 1 WAR season in the big leagues seems very low. There is No Such Thing As a Pitching Prospect.

Some have argued that this trade doesn’t make sense for the Royals for where they are in the success cycle. A team coming off a 106-loss season should be trading away guys like Schreiber for pitchers like Sandlin, not the other way around. But the Royals have had six miserable seasons in a row now. They are a bad team with a bad farm system that needs to be adding talent any way they can. If they plan on being bad for the next three seasons - the years they will have Schreiber - something has gone terribly wrong. And frankly, the odds of Schreiber being pretty good and tradeable over the next few years seems greater than the odds Sandlin will ever turn into anything. With the Central Division so mediocre and other teams in division sitting on their hands this off-season, the Royals should be building towards being competitive over the next few seasons, while they have a window with Bobby Witt Jr.

While this trade improves the Royals for the near future, I do think this trade is concerning for where the Royals are with their player development. This is definitely not a trade the Orioles or Rays would have made - teams that have become the gold standard in how to compete with limited resources. Those teams find pitchers that have been placed on waivers, are available in minor trades, or are minor league free agents, and tweak them to produce shutdown relievers. Felix Bautista, Cionel Perez, Danny Coulombe, Bryan Baker of the Orioles, and Peter Fairbanks, Kevin Kelly, Jason Adam, and Shawn Armstrong of the Rays are just a few examples of relievers acquired as “freely available talent” who matched or exceeded Schreiber’s performance last year.

The Royals had some success in finding talent like this last year with James McArthur. But rather than try to find more diamonds in the rough, they have looked to free agency and trades for established pitchers. They lack the confidence in their pitching development system that the Orioles and Rays have. The Orioles traded away an All-Star reliever - and their bullpen improved. The Royals opted instead to take a short cut, spending over $100 million in free agents this off-season, and trading prospects for veterans. That’s probably not a sustainable approach for a team in this kind of market. They’ll need to be more like the Rays and the Orioles with pitching development if they want to have the resources available to sign more young players to long-term deals as they did with Witt.

Sometimes it makes sense to accept your limitations and work with what you have. If the Royals simply can’t figure out pitcher development, it makes sense to sell high on a kid hitting 100 mph on the radar gun and get something a little more certain at the big league level. But it also raises questions as to whether the Royals have the right personnel in place to make them the sustainable winner than John Sherman says he wants.