Royals Rumblings - News for February 19, 2024

Ken Rosenthal writes about how free agents recruited each other to come to Kansas City.

The deal was barely complete when Smith began firing a series of questions at general manager J.J. Picollo. “Now what are we going to do?” Picollo recalled Smith saying. “Who do we need to talk to? Who do we need to go get?” Picollo, full of ideas, asked Smith for help. That night, Smith called fellow reliever Chris Stratton, his former teammate with the Rangers last season and the San Francisco Giants from 2016 to ‘18.

Anne Rogers writes about why the Royals made the move to pick up John Schrieber from Boston.

“We’ve been trying to continue to address the bullpen, and we wanted somebody who had been in some leverage situations before,” general manager J.J. Picollo said. “We were real happy with our reports, real happy with the data we have on him.”

Jaylon Thompson has more.

The Royals plan to use Schreiber in high-leverage situations. He offers a slider, sinker, four-seam fastball and changeup within his pitching arsenal. His slider is a go-to pitch but his sinker registered a 28.9 put-away percentage last season. The sinker also can move with a little two-seam action as well. “We’re really excited to acquire John,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “I’ve seen him quite a bit in Boston. He has really good stuff and is super competitive. He can bring not only more diversity, different arm slot and different look from the bullpen. (He is) somebody that has pitched in high leverage and somebody that we consider able to make us a deeper bullpen overall and just a better team.”

He also writes about the new slogan among pitchers - “Reign the Zone.”

“After what we went through last year, I think it was really important that we learn and grow from it,” Royals pitching coach Brian Sweeney said. “As we got through the organizational meetings and (Royals general manager) J.J. (Picollo) set our true north of what we are trying to do, as a pitching team, we can think about ... the next step for us.” As a result, the Royals realized the need to become more efficient. The pitching coaches analyzed different areas for growth. That included knowing each player’s strengths and weaknesses. It also included using data points to generate a better approach to the strike zone. “As these guys learn that and learn their strengths, they are starting to reign the zone instead of just reading the zone,” Sweeney said. “It’s not just throwing it over the white plate. Now, they are thinking in the at-bat, if they need a swing and miss where to go. If they need some weak contact where to go. It was just the next step.”

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter reacts to the Schrieber trade.

The four-seamer, sinker, and changeup took some small steps back in terms of PLV in 2023. However, the slider greatly improved, as it generated a 5.41 PLV last year, which was 31 points better than his slider PLV mark in 2022. Therefore, the Royals may have gotten a steal in a guy like Schreiber who could slide into spot save opportunities and see his numbers bump back up to his 2022 levels if he’s fully healthy.

Preston Farr at Farm to Fountains responds to criticisms of the deal.

No, it’s not a knock on Sandlin in the least, but we’re talking about the fifth, sixth, 19th — depends where you look — best prospect in the farm system that so many would have you believe is “the worst in baseball.” Trading away any prospects from the farm system for notable talent should be seen as some sort of success. The Royals have faced industry bias for some time in the farm system rankings. They simply haven’t always gone with the grain. Honestly, they also haven’t done a very good job at developing talent consistently. Regardless of what bias there may be, the farm system isn’t even average, and trading away one of the better prospects in one of the worst systems still isn’t premium value.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown projects the roster for the position players.

Arizona signs outfielder Randal Grichuk to a one-year, $2 million deal.

Could Blake Snell sign a one-year deal with the Yankees?

The Giants invite 37-year old vet Pablo Sandoval to camp.

Bryce Harper wants to finish his career with the Phillies.

Boston has discussed a long-term deal with first baseman Triston Casas.

The Padres are interested in Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick.

Who could replace Rob Manfred as MLB commissioner?

What is a foul ball, anyway?

The NBA dunk contest was so bad it felt rigged.

Sam Horn - a quarterback and top pitcher at Mizzou - will require Tommy John surgery.

The history of the Milky Way may be more tumultuous than we thought.

The romance genre is bringing back bookstores.

How Mr. Beast became the most-watched person in the world.

Your song of the day is The Presidents of the United States of America with Lump.