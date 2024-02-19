Royals Rundown: MLB heats up with Kansas City Royals trade, Arizona action!

Jacob Milham returns alongside Jeremy Greco to the podcast, amped up for the start of Kansas City Royals action! The club made a surprising bullpen addition this weekend. Was it really necessary, and who is now on the bubble for the Opening Day roster? Plus, Jeremy and Jacob talk about the one thing they are watching closely when spring training actions begins this Friday. Lastly, Jacob weighs in on the stadium update and why are the duo tired of the discourse. Tune in for all that, and more, on the latest episode!

