Royals’ Jake Eisenberg preps for Arizona, talks offseason!

Kansas City Royals play-by-play man Jake Eisenberg joins Jacob Milham, chatting before Jake heads to Arizona! What is the sophomore broadcaster watching for in Spring Training? How does the newlywed feel about his 2023 season in the booth? Foul balls, ice cream, all that and more!

