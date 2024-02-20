What to know about 2024 Royals spring training

Baseball players have congregated in the warm climates of Arizona and Florida to begin preparations for the 2024 season. The Royals have had all players report to spring training and will begin games this week. Here’s what you need to know about spring training.

Where is spring training?

The Royals train in the Phoenix area, in Surprise where they share a facility with the Texas Rangers. They play games at Surprise Stadium, which seats 10,500 fans. For more information on the stadium or to order tickets, click here.

Fifteen teams train in Arizona in closer proximity than teams training in Florida, giving fans lots of opportunities to catch different teams.

What is the spring training schedule?

The Royals open the exhibition schedule this Friday afternoon against the Texas Rangers. They will play 32 games in all, plus a “Spring Breakout Game”, a new initiative to showcase young players where Royals prospects will take on Brewers prospects on March 17. You can listen to that game on royals.com.

Several games will be broadcast on the Royals Radio network, including the final exhibition match against the Double-A affiliate Northwest Arkansas Naturals in Springdale, Arkansas. Games that don’t air on radio can have audio streamed from royals.com. Games on radio will be broadcast by Ryan Lefebvre, Steve Stewart, and Jake Eisenberg.

Cactus League baseball is coming your way this week! pic.twitter.com/eRYrXc5AO8 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 20, 2024

How can I watch Royals spring training games?

Bally Sports Kansas City will air seven spring training games beginning February 25, but the first three will air exclusively on ballysports.com or their streaming app. Fans can log in with their pay-TV login or Bally app subscription information. Bally offers streaming direct-to-consumer service without a cable subscription for $19.99 per month.

Games on television will be broadcast by Lefebvre, Eisenberg, and Rex Hudler.

We will televise four #Royals Cactus League games this spring and stream an additional three on https://t.co/4FtfJsLjSJ and the Bally Sports app.



More details here ➡️ https://t.co/d1r4Wtq0Hy pic.twitter.com/cda2ZrgOIJ — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) February 20, 2024

Who is in camp?

The Royals will have 53 players in big league camp - their 40-man roster plus 22 non-roster invitees.

*-denotes non-roster invitee

Catchers: Tyler Cropley*, Rodolfo Durán*, Freddy Fermin, Carter Jensen*, Salvador Perez, Logan Porter*, Luca Tresh*

Infielders: CJ Alexander*, Mike Brosseau*, Cam Devanney*, Adam Frazier, Maikel Garcia, Garrett Hampson, Nick Loftin, Devin Mann*, Michael Massey, Vinnie Pasquantino, Nick Pratto, Tyler Tolbert*, Bobby Witt Jr.

Outfielders: Dairon Blanco, Nate Eaton*, Tyler Gentry, Diego Hernandez*, Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, John Rave*, Hunter Renfroe, Nelson Velázquez, Drew Waters

Pitchers: Dan Altavilla*, Nick Anderson, Mason Barnett*, Jonathan Bowlan, Jake Brentz, Kris Bubic, Luis Cessa*, Christian Chamberlain*, Chandler Champlain*, Austin Cox*, Steven Cruz, Tyler Duffey*, Carlos Hernández, Will Klein, Sam Long*, Seth Lugo, Jordan Lyles, Daniel Lynch IV, Alec Marsh, James McArthur, John McMillon, Cole Ragans, Matt Sauer, John Schreiber, Brady Singer, Will Smith, Chris Stratton, Josh Taylor, Anthony Veneziano, Michael Wacha, Beck Way*, Angel Zerpa

60-day Injured List: Kyle Wright

What roster battles should we watch for?

The Royals enter this camp with more spots secured than in recent seasons. The Royals brought in veteran free agents Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo for the rotation to join Cole Ragans and Brady Singer. Manager Matt Quatraro says the rotation is not yet set, although the Royals are paying Jordan Lyles $8.5 million which will make him a favorite to win the final spot. Daniel Lynch IV, Angel Zerpa, and Alec Marsh are other candidates for the rotation.

The bullpen is more solidified than it has been in a long time with veterans Will Smith, Chris Stratton, Nick Anderson, and newly acquired John Schreiber locks for the pen. James McArthur finished strong last year and lefties Josh Taylor and Jake Brentz are trying to bounce back from injuries. Young flamethrowers Carlos Hernández, Steven Cruz, Will Klein, and John McMillon are also vying for bullpen spots, and Rule 5 draft pick Matt Sauer will have to make the team or be offered back to the Yankees. Veterans Dan Altavilla, Luis Cessa, Tyler Duffey, and Sam Long are also trying to make the team as non-roster invitees.

Related A look at decisions looming this spring for the Royals

The Royals brought in veteran Adam Frazier with indications he may be a utility player, but if second baseman Michael Massey falters this spring, Frazier could end up a starter. The outfield is tentatively set with MJ Melendez in left, Kyle Isbel in center, Hunter Renfroe in right, and Nelson Velázquez in the mix at DH, but reserve spots are up for grabs with Garrett Hampson likely taking one bench spot and Dairon Blanco battling Drew Waters for another.